8 Printed trolley sets: Let your luggage set you apart while you travel; Top branded picks

Airports have become runways in their own right, and a printed trolley set can easily turn into your travel style signature. These bags aren’t just about carrying your things; they bring flair to transit. Spotted from a distance at baggage claim, a printed luggage trolley saves time and adds a sense of personal flair. Cabin-sized ones, especially, work as fashionable accents in travel photos. Printed trolley sets double as travel essentials and style statements, turning airport walks into effortless, eye-catching photo moments.(AI generated)

Think of them as arm candy for frequent flyers and weekend travellers alike. From classic patterns to bold graphics, the best printed trolley set lets your personality shine through, even when you’re just wheeling your luggage down a terminal. We've rounded up 8 branded trolley sets that are equal parts smart, functional and stylish enough to tag along in your selfies.

Top 8 printed trolley sets

The Skybags Splash printed trolley luggage set blends bold design with travel-ready features. Made from lightweight ABS and PP, it's durable and water-resistant. With 360° dual spinner wheels, an adjustable handle and a resettable combination lock, this set offers smooth mobility and added safety. Stylish and functional, it’s a great pick for those who want luggage that also makes a statement.

Specifications Sizes 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm Material ABS and PP blend Wheels 8 spinner wheels with 360° movement Lock Type In-built 3-digit combination lock Click Here to Buy Skybags Pp Hard Shell Spinner Wheels Splash Set (55+65+75 cm) | Printed Luggage Trolley Set with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex (Black), Large

The uppercase JFK printed trolley set redefines travel gear with sustainability and smart design. Made from durable polycarbonate, this set of two features smooth 8-wheel mobility, in-built laundry compartments and shock-absorbing lugs. The push-button handle adjusts for comfort, while the combination lock keeps contents secure. Stylish yet practical, it’s ideal for those who value convenience, security and standout design.

Specifications Sizes Small (55.5 cm), Medium (65.5 cm) Material Hardsided polycarbonate Features In-built laundry compartment, shock-absorbing lugs Lock Type In-built combination lock Click Here to Buy uppercase JFK Trolley Bag Set of 2 (S+M) Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-in Printed Trolley Bag|8 Wheel Speed_Wheel Suitcase for Men & Women|2000 Days Warranty (Black), 65.5 Centimeters

The Nasher Miles Chicago printed trolley luggage set adds a bold edge to travel with its glossy pink and grey finish. Made from 100% polycarbonate, it’s lightweight yet durable. With 360° silent spinner wheels, TSA-approved lock, and organised interiors, this 2-piece set is as practical as it is stylish. Ideal for those who prefer travel gear with personality.

Specifications Sizes Medium (65 cm), Large (75 cm) Material 100% polycarbonate with glossy finish Wheels 8 silent spinner wheels with 360° rotation Lock Type Side-mounted TSA lock Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Chicago Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Printed Luggage Set of 2 Pink Grey Trolley Bags (65 & 75)

The ZOUK printed trolley luggage set pairs style with smart functionality. Made from durable polycarbonate, it’s shock-resistant and lightweight for easy travel. With 360° silent spinner wheels, a telescopic handle, spacious, organised interiors and a fixed combination lock, this set is built for both comfort and security. It’s a dependable pick for hassle-free travel with a stylish edge.

Specifications Sizes Cabin and Medium Material Hard-sided polycarbonate Wheels 360° silent spinner wheels Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy ZOUK Set of 2 Trolley Bag, Hardside Polycarbonate Set of 2 (Cabin + Medium) Suitcase with 360 Spinner Wheels and Combination Lock Travelling Luggage for Men & Women

The Skybags Trooper printed trolley set brings function and flair in a striking red and white combo. Made with a tough hard casing, this luggage set features a fixed number lock, smooth inline skate wheels and retractable handles for easy handling. Ideal for short or medium trips, it balances bold style with practical design for fuss-free travel.

Specifications Sizes Small (48 cm) and Medium (26 cm) Material Printed hard-sided polycarbonate Wheels 4 inline skate wheels Lock Type Fixed number lock Click Here to Buy Skybags Trooper 55Cm + 65Cm Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided 4 Inline_Skate_Wheel Cabin + Carry-On Luggage Set, 48 Centimeters, 26 Centimeters, Small, Medium, Multicolor

The Tommy Hilfiger Twins Pro printed trolley luggage set blends signature style with smart features. Crafted from ABS and PC film, it's tough, water-resistant and dual-toned for a refined look. With smooth double spinner wheels, TSA lock, roomy compartments and padded handles, this set ensures secure and stylish travel. A dependable pick for those who like their luggage with personality.

Specifications Sizes Cabin (57 cm) and Mid (67 cm) Material ABS with PC film coating Wheels 8 double spinner wheels with 360° movement Lock Type TSA-approved combination lock Click Here to Buy Tommy Hilfiger Twins Pro Hard Luggage Set of 2 (Cabin & Mid)- Turq Blue&Navy | Check-in Trolley Bag with TSA Lock | 360° Spinner Double Wheels | Telescopic Handle | Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase

The uppercase JFK printed trolley luggage set of 3 blends sustainable design with top-tier features. Crafted from polycarbonate, it includes in-built laundry compartments, shock-absorbing lugs, and a push-button adjustable handle. With smooth 8-wheel movement and a fixed combination lock, this teal blue set is designed for practical, secure and stylish travel. Backed by a 2000-day international warranty.

Specifications Sizes Small (55.5 cm), Medium (65.5 cm), Large (75.5 cm) Material Hard-sided polycarbonate Features In-built laundry compartment, shock-absorbing lugs Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms

The Nasher Miles Chicago printed trolley luggage set in pink and grey adds flair to any trip. Built from 100% polycarbonate with a glossy finish, it's lightweight yet tough. Features include 360° silent spinner wheels, a telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock and neatly organised interiors. A smart pick for travellers who want dependable luggage with a stylish twist.

Specifications Sizes Medium (65 cm), Large (75 cm) Material 100% polycarbonate with glossy finish Wheels 8 silent spinner wheels Lock Type Side-mounted TSA lock Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Chicago Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Printed Luggage Set of 2 Pink Grey Trolley Bags (65 & 75)

Printed trolley sets: FAQs Are printed trolley sets durable for regular travel? Yes, most printed trolley sets use tough materials like polycarbonate, making them suitable for frequent use and resistant to scratches and impact.

Do printed trolley sets meet airline cabin requirements? Many sets include cabin-friendly sizes. Always check individual bag dimensions against your airline’s size guidelines to avoid issues at check-in or boarding.

Is the print on the trolley bags fade-resistant? High-quality printed luggage typically features UV-resistant coatings or protective films, helping the design stay vibrant over time, even with frequent handling.

Are these trolley sets just for looks or functional too? They combine style with practical features like spinner wheels, secure locks and organised interiors, making printed trolley sets both attractive and efficient for travel.

