Step inside Ameesha Patel's South Mumbai home with ‘300-400’ luxury bags, shoes, rare MF Hussain paintings

In the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube show, where she visits homes of celebrities with her cook Dilip, the filmmaker visited actor Ameesha Patel's home in South Mumbai. The actor gave a glimpse inside her personal space, flaunting her infamous collection of luxury bags and shoes. Ameesha Patel gives a tour of her Mumbai home to Farah Khan.

Also Read | Step inside Shankar Mahadevan's beautiful Navi Mumbai 6-floor mansion with vintage cars, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi

On Monday, August 18, Farah Khan shared the video featuring the home tour of Ameesha Patel's house, in which she also cooked red chicken Thai curry, reminiscing about shooting Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and eating the dish every night in Thailand. Let's take a peek inside Ameesha's home.

Inside Ameesha Patel's Mumbai home

Ameesha's Mumbai home, which she personally designed, reflects her taste for luxury mixed with comfort. In the video, she showed off her living space, divided into a dining area, the cosy entertainment room where she chills with her friends, the modular kitchen, and her balcony that invites nature into her home and provides ample sunlight with a view of surrounding greenery.

The spacious living area features wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling French windows that open into her large balcony, neutral tones used for the furnishing, large portraits of the actor decorating the walls, a mantle decorated with personal tokens and family pictures, and a section dedicated solely to rare MF Hussain paintings depicting major religions from around the globe.

An art aficionado, the legendary artist's other works also adorn her walls. Moreover, after doing Gadar, the actor even got a framed shot of her and Sunny Deol from the film.

The actor also showed her multiple almirahs filled to the brim with her infamous limited edition bags and luxurious shoe collections. From Dior and Bottega Veneta to Birkin's and YSL totes, the actor has it all. Moreover, she revealed that she writes down every bag that she owns on the cupboard doors to maintain a list, that runs as long as ‘300-400’.

What's Ameesha doing on the work front

Ameesha's last hit film was Gadar 2, released in 2023. The period action drama film, directed by Anil Sharma, also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).