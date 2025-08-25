Boat pose to Surya namaskar: Yoga expert shares 3 best yoga poses for faster weight loss

While weight loss often focuses on strict diets and intense workouts, yoga provides a holistic alternative. It not only strengthens muscles and builds stamina but also boosts metabolism; key factors that support healthy fat loss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Yoga increases stamina and better health of the metabolic system and which in turn presents a more healthy and energetic body.” He further shared a few yoga poses that can help in losing weight and building core strength: Also read | Yoga asanas for weight loss and weight management: 7 exercises to burn calories, achieve healthy weight Boat pose tones the abdomen and conditions the whole core. (Unsplash)

1. Navasana (Boat Pose):

This pose tones the abdomen and conditions the whole core. As we engage the hip flexors and spine, it also improves balance, focus and endurance. While in the pose digestion is stimulated, waistline is trimmed, posture improved, and self-confidence boosted with regular practice.

2. Chaturanga Dandasana (Low Plank):

Though a difficult pose it does greatly strengthen the arms, shoulders, and abdominal muscles. It works many muscle groups at once which in turn increases metabolism and builds up overall endurance. Chaturanga also plays base in more advanced yoga practices which in turn improves body stability and mental focus. Also read | Man who lost 30 kg shares how yoga helped him lose weight: ‘It’s gentle but powerful way to burn fat'

Planks can improve core strength. (Freepik)

3. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose):

Warrior II which is a strong foundation as it works the legs, core, and arms. It revs up the whole body, improves focus, and also develops patience and endurance. Also, what this pose does is it really gets the abs to work which in turn improves core stability, muscle definition and inner strength.

Additional tips to improve core strength and boost weight loss:

Pair yoga with mindful breathing to improve metabolism and quiet the nervous system. Into your daily practice include Surya Namaskar which will in turn burn calories, improve strength, and increase flexibility. Pledge to a regular practice it is through consistent dedication to yoga that you see lasting results in weight management, stamina, and overall wellbeing. Also read | Yoga for weight management: 11 exercises to keep obesity at bay

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.