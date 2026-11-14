Nephrologist explains the silent threat of diabetes and steps to maintain kidney health

Diabetes is a silent architect of chronic illness, believes Dr Navinath Mohan, senior consultant nephrologist and renal transplant physician at AINU, Chennai. In its early stages, elevated blood glucose causes no outward pain or distress. However, microvascular damage progresses silently.

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on World Diabetes Day, which is observed every year on November 14, Dr Mohan shared that by the time noticeable symptoms like pedal oedema, foamy urine, or declining appetite appear, diabetic kidney disease (diabetic nephropathy) is often in its advanced stage.

Effect and detection of diabetic kidney disease Dr Mohan explained that the kidneys contain millions of microscopic capillary filters called nephrons.

“Chronic hyperglycemia stiffens and scars these delicate structures, while coexisting hypertension accelerates the loss of functional tissue,” he stated.

What begins as microscopic leakage of protein can advance toward end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis or transplantation, if neglected over a decade.

Fortunately, the nephrologist pointed out that this outcome is neither inevitable nor irreversible if detected early. Simple, inexpensive screening tests conducted at least once a year in the early stages of diabetes can reveal kidney stress long before symptoms surface.