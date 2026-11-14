Doctor explains how overeating and drinking can cause acute pancreatitis, shares warning signs

Winter is upon us, and the festive feasts are expected to continue into the new year. This essentially means occasional indulgent meals, rich foods, sweets and increased alcohol consumption.

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While occasional dietary excess may cause temporary bloating, acidity and indigestion, when paired with excessive alcohol intake and certain underlying health conditions, it can contribute to a much more serious problem: acute pancreatitis, shared Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, senior director and unit head, Institute of Gastro Sciences, ShardaCare – Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle.

“This condition involves sudden inflammation of the pancreas and can become life-threatening if complications develop,” cautioned the physician.

What is acute pancreatitis? The pancreas is an important organ responsible for producing digestive enzymes and hormones such as insulin, explained Dr Gupta. Acute pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated within the pancreas itself, causing inflammation and damage to pancreatic tissue.

“Gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption are among the leading causes of acute pancreatitis,” noted the gastroenterologist. “Heavy alcohol consumption, particularly binge drinking, may increase the risk of an episode in susceptible individuals. Fat-rich meals may also aggravate digestive discomfort, although overeating alone is not considered a direct cause of pancreatitis.”

Other risk factors of acute pancreatitis include elevated triglyceride levels, certain medications, metabolic conditions and, in some cases, infections or genetic predisposition.

“Therefore, individuals with a previous history of pancreatitis or gallstones should be particularly cautious,” stated Dr Gupta.