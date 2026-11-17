Walking into a room and forgetting why we are there is a common experience for many, along with struggling to recall a familiar name and losing the train of thought during a conversation. For many women in their 40s, these moments become increasingly familiar, Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle.

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“Often dismissed as stress or ageing, they may actually be signs of perimenopausal brain fog,” she stated, explaining that perimenopause is the transition that women go through that leads to menopause.

“Perimenopause brings significant hormonal fluctuations, particularly in oestrogen. While hot flashes, irregular periods and mood swings are commonly recognised, the impact on cognitive health receives far less attention,” she highlighted.

Why does brain fog happen? Oestrogen plays an important role in brain functions associated with memory, attention and mood. Dr Vasal explained that as hormone levels fluctuate, some women experience difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, trouble finding words and reduced mental clarity.

“The problem is rarely hormonal alone. Night sweats, disturbed sleep, anxiety and the emotional demands of balancing careers, family and personal responsibilities can intensify mental fatigue,” she noted.

“For women accustomed to managing multiple roles effortlessly, this sudden sense of mental exhaustion can be unsettling and sometimes affect their confidence,” she added.