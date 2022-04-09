Rakul Preet Singh says no to 'carbs, sugar, Keto' and enjoys ripe jackfruit for fibrous and nutrient-rich carbs

Actor Rakul Preet Singh may be busy with her schedule, but that never stops the star from keeping her health in check. After promoting Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, the star has started the promotions of her next film Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite the packed routine, Rakul still took time to replenish herself with the goodness of nutritious summer fruit - jackfruit - and took to Instagram to share pictures of herself eating it.

On Friday, Rakul posted a picture of herself relishing ripe jackfruit. It shows her sitting with a plate full of the juicy fruit. The star wrote that she is saying no to 'carbs, sugar and Keto', and instead, she will enjoy the fruit. Additionally, her fitness expert, Munmun Ganeriwal, told Rakul that the fruit has fibrous and nutrient-loaded carbs.

Rakul captioned the post, "Carbs? Sugar? Keto? No way! I am going to relish this fresh, ripe jackfruit for its goodness. @munmun.ganeriwal says this summer fruit is rich in carbs but the kinds that are fibrous and loaded with nutrients. Go, get one for yourself NOW! #seasonalfruit #balanceddiet." Eating seasonal fruits is always beneficial for our health, and Rakul proved the same with her post. (Also Read: Rakul Preet is ready to steal the show at Runway 34 promotions in top and skirt)

After Rakul posted the pictures, it garnered many likes and comments from her fans. Celebrity fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal commented, "And its certainly making you GLOW." The star's actor-producer boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, hearted the post.

Jackfruit Benefits:

Jackfruit comes loaded with vitamins, fibre, and minerals. Since it is a good source of fibre, it could help one regulate their bowel movements. It can also help people with blood sugar management.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan with Boman Irani is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.