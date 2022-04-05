Rakul Preet Singh is ready to steal the show at Runway 34 promotions in bustier top and bodycon skirt: See pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is keeping busy with back to back promotions of her films. After stunning fans with her glamorous looks for John Abraham's Attack promotions, the star is now ready to steal the show with her voguish ensembles for promoting Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34. Rakul's latest look features her in an all-white bustier crop top and bodycon skirt. Her elegance will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her. Scroll ahead to see for yourself. (Also Read: Loved Rakul Preet Singh's floral silk saree and bustier blouse? It costs ₹26k)

Rakul, who is dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, took to Instagram recently to post pictures and a video of herself dressed in the glamorous promotional outfit. The Runway 34 star wore an all-white outfit in the images and captioned it, "[white heart emoticon] #runway34 begins." The bustier and skirt combination is from the shelves of the designer couture label Pridal.

Check out the post here:

The bustier top comes with a sweetheart neckline, cropped hem length, raised shoulders, long sleeves, fitted corset-like front, and boning details to provide a structured silhouette. Rakul teamed the blouse with a high-waisted midi-length skirt featuring a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame, an A-line fall, and a side thigh-high slit.

Rakul styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including Christian Louboutin golden stilettos with spiked embellishments, gold rings, and heart-shaped statement earrings with white, black and gold accents.

Rakul Preet Singh steals the show in an all-white look.

In the end, Rakul went for sleeked back braided updo, on-fleek brows, shimmery pink eye shadow, subtle eyeliner and kohl, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 features Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.