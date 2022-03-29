Attack stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez burn calories with insane workout: Watch videos and get inspired

The star cast of John Abraham's latest, Attack, is gearing up for the upcoming release of their movie. The film's leading ladies, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are leaving no stone unturned for increasing the hype around it in the most fun and healthy way. Recently, the two stars kickstarted the Attack challenge in which they nominated other stars to hit the gym and show their training. They even posted insane videos of themselves working hard at the gym and doing high-intensity workouts. It will inspire you to let go of the Tuesday blues and exercise.

Rakul took to Instagram to kick off the challenge by posting a video in which she did several strength-training routines. The actor, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, nominated Jacqueline and Tiger Shroff to participate in the Attack Challenge. After which, both the actors posted individual clips on their respective pages.

Check out Rakul's video:

"#Attackchallenge is here! I nominate Tiger Shroff Jacqueline to take up my challenge on #MainNahiTuttna and continue the chain. Make killer workout videos and tag us and I will share the best videos! Come on guys let's #attack," Rakul had captioned the post. The video shows her doing different exercises, like Weighted Squats variations and Plank Jacks with Turning Tires.

Jacqueline's video shows her dressed in a tank top with shorts, a baseball cap, and sports trainers. She completed the challenge by doing a high-intensity and quick exercise - running in place with squat jumps. Scroll ahead to see Jacqueline's video.

Tiger also participated in the challenge by posting a video of himself lifting weights at the gym. The star flaunted his ripped muscles in it and inspired us to get healthy. After completing the challenge, he nominated Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul's producer boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani.

So, are you inspired to attack laziness and get fit?

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack will release on April 1.