Loved Rakul Preet Singh's floral silk saree and bustier blouse for Attack promotions? It costs 26k

Actor Rakul Preet Singh kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Attack, starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, in style. The actor, known for always cutting a fashionable figure, keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing different looks from various events. If you follow her, you'll agree that her recent promotions wardrobe for Attack is all for experimenting with different silhouettes. Even her latest appearance in a silk saree made our heart skip a beat and is a must-have for summers.

On Thursday, Rakul posted several photos of herself dressed in a pista green silk saree on her Instagram account. The Runway 34 actor, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, captioned it, "Smile, happiness is right under your nose." Her look received several compliments from both fans and fashion critics. If you loved the six yards, we found out where you can buy her ensemble.

Rakul's pure silk six yards comes in a Pista green shade, making it a perfect pick for the summer season. It features hand-painted cherry red bougainvillaea's and green leaves, hand-embroidered copper (Tamba) gota border. She draped it around her body in traditional style, pallu falling from the shoulder.

Rakul wore the drape with a matching bustier-styled strapless blouse. It comes in a pista green shade and features a sweetheart neckline, midriff-baring cropped length, bare back detail, and a bow tie on the back.

Meanwhile, Rakul's pista green silk saree is from the shelves of Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. It is called the Bouganville On Pista Silk Saree and is currently available on the label's website. Adding this saree and the blouse to your closet will cost you ₹26,500.

The Bouganville On Pista Silk Saree.(picchika.in)

Coming to the accessory and glam picks, Rakul styled the outfit with statement jewellery pieces and minimal make-up. She wore ornate gold jhumkas, a matching gold bracelet, and strapped sandals. In the end, glossy mauve lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and centre-parted wavy tresses rounded it all off.

Rakul also has Runway 34 in the pipeline with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. It has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.