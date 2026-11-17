According to Nupur, both brown and white sugar are primarily made up of sucrose, the scientific name for table sugar, which breaks down into glucose and fructose during digestion. The main difference is that brown sugar contains molasses, a dark syrup that gives it its characteristic colour and caramel flavour.

Replacing white sugar with brown sugar in your morning chai may seem like a healthy upgrade. But while the colour and flavour change, the nutritional difference is surprisingly small. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nupur Gulati, a certified nutrition coach, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, explained the difference between brown and white sugar.

“While molasses adds small amounts of minerals such as calcium and iron, the quantity is too little in a typical serving to offer any meaningful health benefit,” highlighted Nupur.

Brown sugar provides almost the same calories as white sugar, with too few minerals to make a significant nutritional difference. Yet, its 'healthier' image can sometimes give us a mental free pass to use more, which can gradually increase our overall sugar intake.

Another common belief is that brown sugar raises blood sugar levels less than white sugar. To understand this, let's look at a term that has also been doing the rounds on social media: Glycaemic Index (GI).

“The glycaemic index tells us how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. White sugar has a moderate GI of around 65, and brown sugar has a similar GI because their compositions are almost identical. Its darker colour does not make it a better choice,” said Nupur.

Ultimately, the amount of sugar you consume, whether brown or white, matters far more than its colour.