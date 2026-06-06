Slow down while eating lunch! Gastroenterologist warns how risky fast eating can be for digestion and blood sugar

Are you prone to finishing your food way too quickly, barely chewing before swallowing it down- as they say in slang ‘inhaled the food’? Do you have a tendency to scarf down your food in minutes? Know why this can be a major health problem for you. (Picture credit: Freepik)

While eating any meal in a rush is not ideal, lunch is most susceptible to be eaten quickly. It is tricky because the portion size is generally bigger than breakfast or even dinner. Lunch is mostly during peak work hours, unlike dinner which is at the end of the day, one can afford to relax and eat. Scarfing down food within just a few minutes can have massive health consequences over time.



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Circling back to workplace context, many employees tend to finish lunch in five or ten minutes while simultaneously replying to emails, taking calls or sitting through deadlines. It may appear to be like a small habit, but eating too fast can gradually lead to bigger health concerns. The consequences can create a significant domino effect on the entire system, from digestive issues, weight gain to bigger metabolic health-related problems.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Deepak, senior consultant- gastroenterology at Fortis Greater Noida, decoded how eating lunch rapidly may have far-reaching consequences.

But why you may ask? After all it does not seem to be a herculean task to finish off the meal quickly, but the doctor had a more cautionary view, “Yes, this may appear efficient, but the body is not designed to process food at such speed. The consequences extend beyond occasional bloating and can influence digestion, appetite regulation and long-term metabolic health.”