Indian man asks for water in Japanese village, ends up having lunch with elderly couple: ‘I just asked for water’
An Indian man’s simple request for water in Japan turned into a heartwarming lunch invitation.
An Indian man’s hiking experience in Japan turned into a touching example of kindness after a local elderly couple not only offered him something to drink but also invited him for lunch at their home.
(Also read: 'We were not aware': Indian woman caught shoplifting during group trip to Japan)
The man, identified as Aditya Parkhi, shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, he explained that he was hiking on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan, when he ran out of water. Looking for help, he approached a nearby house and asked whether there was a café around where he could buy water.
“I am here to hike on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan. While hiking, I ran out of water, so I went to a house and asked this,” Parkhi said in the video.
As he spoke to an elderly man outside the house, Parkhi politely asked, “I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Is there a café nearby where I can buy water?” The elderly man replied, “Water?” Parkhi said, “Yes.” The man then asked, “Is juice ok?” To this, Parkhi responded, “Juice is ok too. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Yes, thank you.”
(Also read: Indian who called Japan home for 30 years fears deportation, breaks down crying: ‘My children only speak Japanese’)
A warm conversation over food
The exchange soon turned into a friendly conversation. The elderly man asked Parkhi, “Do you use Japanese at work?” Parkhi replied, “Hmm, Japanese. Yes. Uh, my job is... computer-related work. I have studied IT. Yes, IT work.”
An elderly woman then joined the conversation and spoke about Indian food. She said, “I have eaten curry before. I like curry.” Parkhi asked, “Biryani?” The woman replied, “I have eaten biryani! It is tasty...”
The on-screen text in the video read, “They forced me to have lunch and made me a Herbal Veg Naan.”
The couple also shared a light moment with Parkhi. The elderly woman said, “Your nose is long (tall) too.” Parkhi laughed and asked, “My nose is long?” The elderly man added, “Height is big, nose is also big.” The woman then said, “You are handsome. And you're smart too, so you're popular.” Parkhi laughed and replied, “Yes.”
(Also read: ‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm)
Before leaving, the woman told him, “Take care. Be careful.” Parkhi responded, “Yes, thank you very much.” The clip was shared with the caption, “I just asked for water.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet calls the moment wholesome
The video received several warm reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Japanese culture is truly remarkable, and the hospitality is equally impressive.” Another commented, “This is so sweet.” A third user said, “Japanese people are really the best.”
Several others also praised the elderly couple’s kindness. One person wrote, “So sweet of them,” while another said, “Cuties. They are so kind, polite and simple!” Another user summed up the moment by saying, “This is so wholesome.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More