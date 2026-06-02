Indian man asks for water in Japanese village, ends up having lunch with elderly couple: ‘I just asked for water’

An Indian man’s hiking experience in Japan turned into a touching example of kindness after a local elderly couple not only offered him something to drink but also invited him for lunch at their home. An Indian man ran out of water in Japan and received juice, lunch and warmth from a local couple. (Instagram/travelwithme2003_)

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The man, identified as Aditya Parkhi, shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, he explained that he was hiking on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan, when he ran out of water. Looking for help, he approached a nearby house and asked whether there was a café around where he could buy water.

“I am here to hike on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan. While hiking, I ran out of water, so I went to a house and asked this,” Parkhi said in the video.

As he spoke to an elderly man outside the house, Parkhi politely asked, “I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Is there a café nearby where I can buy water?” The elderly man replied, “Water?” Parkhi said, “Yes.” The man then asked, “Is juice ok?” To this, Parkhi responded, “Juice is ok too. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Yes, thank you.”

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A warm conversation over food The exchange soon turned into a friendly conversation. The elderly man asked Parkhi, “Do you use Japanese at work?” Parkhi replied, “Hmm, Japanese. Yes. Uh, my job is... computer-related work. I have studied IT. Yes, IT work.”

An elderly woman then joined the conversation and spoke about Indian food. She said, “I have eaten curry before. I like curry.” Parkhi asked, “Biryani?” The woman replied, “I have eaten biryani! It is tasty...”

The on-screen text in the video read, “They forced me to have lunch and made me a Herbal Veg Naan.”

The couple also shared a light moment with Parkhi. The elderly woman said, “Your nose is long (tall) too.” Parkhi laughed and asked, “My nose is long?” The elderly man added, “Height is big, nose is also big.” The woman then said, “You are handsome. And you're smart too, so you're popular.” Parkhi laughed and replied, “Yes.”

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Before leaving, the woman told him, “Take care. Be careful.” Parkhi responded, “Yes, thank you very much.” The clip was shared with the caption, “I just asked for water.”

Watch the clip here: