'We were not aware': Indian woman caught shoplifting during group trip to Japan

An Indian woman was allegedly caught shoplifting at a souvenir shop during a group tour of Japan. She later offered money both to the shopkeeper and to police officers after being detained, according to investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani. An Indian woman was caught shoplifting during a trip to Japan (Representational image generated using AI)

Dhandapani shared the incident in a post on X on May 30, describing how the woman was caught stealing and how Japanese authorities responded.

The investment advisor said he was on a group tour of Japan where the woman, unbeknownst to others, was quietly stealing things. “In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it,” he said.

Woman caught stealing in Japan The situation came to light when the woman was allegedly caught at a tourist souvenir shop.

"In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money," Dhandapani said.

Dhandapani claimed that the shopkeeper rejected the woman's offer and expressed disappointment over her actions. In fact, the Japanese shopkeeper said the attempt to settle the matter with money after being caught was particularly offensive.

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"The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India," Dhandapani wrote. “He said more than stealing, what offended him was offering money after being caught.”

‘Police not amused’ The investment advisor said the shopkeeper contacted the police and the group's tour manager accompanied the woman to the police station. He added that this in itself was a rare event, because it is unusual to see cops in a high-trust society like Japan.

"In Japan, you can never see police. Crime rate is very less. Traffic discipline is very high. The shopkeeper called the police. Our tour manager accompanied that lady to police station," Dhandapani wrote.