What started as a kimono day out ended with police for Indian tourists in Japan

A delay in returning rented kimonos led to police being called on Indian tourists in Japan. Ashika Jain, a Mumbai-based content creator, detailed what happened to her in an Instagram video shared one day ago. Cops were called on a group of Indian tourists in Japan (Instagram/@ashikajain21)

“Bhaisahaab Japan ki police literally hume pakadne aa gayi (Police in Japan came to arrest us),” she said in the clip. “And it all started because I decided to wear a kimono that day.”

The kimono row Japan has several shops where tourists can rent a traditional kimono for a few hours, get dressed and walk around the neighbourhood. Jain and her group visited one such kimono rental place and got dressed in the traditional Japanese garment.

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The whole thing started normally enough, with the Mumbai-based content creator praising the variety of kimonos at the shop and the staff’s helpfulness in guiding them.

After getting dressed, the Indian tourists visited a few tourist destinations and took pictures. “We were just walking, posing, laughing non-stop,” she said.

However, trouble started because Jain and her fellow travellers were late in returning the rented kimonos. “We were supposed to return everything by 5 pm. Hum late ho gaye (We were late),” she said.

Police called on Indian tourists Ashika Jain explained that the kimono shop had a late fee of 1100 yen ( ₹646) per person for every 30 minutes they were delayed. “We were five people and 37 minutes late,” she said.

Not keen on paying the entire late fee, which would have come to 2200 yen per person, Jain tried to negotiate. She asked the shop owners to consider only the first half hour. However, the language barrier complicated things, with the shop owner assuming they were refusing to pay.