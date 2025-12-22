Indian man marvels at Japan’s clear air, spots Mount Fuji from 200 km away: ‘Delhi mein 10 metre door bhi nahi dikhta’

An Indian man living in Japan has gone viral after sharing a video that showcases the country’s remarkably clear air. The clip, posted by Azeem Mansoori, shows him standing at a spot from where he claims Mount Fuji is visible from almost 200 kilometres away. A viral video by an Indian man highlighted clear air in Japan.(Instagram/Azeem Mansoori)

In the video, Mansoori first explains the distance and then turns the camera to reveal the iconic mountain clearly etched against the sky, using the moment to underline how clean the air in Japan appears to be.

Watch the clip here:

His calm narration and the striking visibility quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom compared the scene with air quality conditions in Indian cities, particularly Delhi.

Viewers compare Japan and India

Several social media users responded by drawing comparisons with their own surroundings. One user wrote in Hindi, “Yahan Delhi me 10 metre door ka bhi nahi dikh raha hai, par kuch bhi kaho, Delhi ki baat hi alag hai.” This translates into English as, “Here in Delhi you cannot even see ten metres ahead, but no matter what you say, Delhi has its own charm.”

Another comment read, “Bhai, aisa aasman dekhe hue toh zamana ho gaya,” which translates as, “Brother, it has been ages since I last saw a sky like this.” A third user added a humorous plea, saying, “Bhai, thodi hawa yahan bhi parcel kar do, bahut bura haal hai yahan,” meaning, “Brother, please parcel some of this air here as well. The situation here is very bad.”

One user took a more provocative tone, writing, “Oh Japanese achi air mein toh har koi reh leta hai, dum hai toh Japan se Delhi aa kar dikhao,” translated as, “Anyone can live in good air in Japan. If you have the courage, come from Japan to Delhi and show it.” Another comment struck a lighter note, saying, “This air is clearer than my future.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)