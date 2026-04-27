‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm

A Japanese woman living in Denmark has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of what a regular weekday evening looks like in the country. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Yuki, posted a video showing Danish people stepping out, socialising and enjoying their time after work at around 4 pm. A Japanese woman posted a video of Danes enjoying life after work at 4 pm. (Instagram/yoggi_frajapan)

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In the video, Yuki appeared surprised by how normal it is for people in Denmark to leave work early compared to the work culture she had previously experienced. The clip showed people outdoors, chatting, enjoying drinks and spending time together on a regular Wednesday evening.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “My Japanese friends don't believe me when I say Danish people leave work at 16:00. So here's Wednesday at 16:35. Everyone is outside. Drinking beer. Laughing. Living. Maybe it's not that Danes have more time. Maybe they just know how to use it.”

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‘I used to still be in the office’ Yuki also shared the video with a caption that read, “Denmark 16:35 on a regular Wednesday. Meanwhile, I used to still be in the office at this hour.”

Watch the clip here: