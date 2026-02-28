Former Danish intern in Bengaluru recalls first masala dosa shock, now asks for extra spicy

Foreigners often find spicy Indian food overwhelming when they first arrive in the country, but months later, many are seen enjoying the very same fiery dishes they once struggled with. Peter Kjærgaard Christensen acted out how his taste buds changed over six months in the city. (Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore/LinkedIn)

Recently, a Danish former intern in Bengaluru shared his first-hand experience of adapting to the city’s bold flavours.

In a light-hearted video posted by Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore on LinkedIn, Peter Kjærgaard Christensen acted out how his taste buds changed over six months in the city.

“What six months in Bangalore does to a Dane!” caption of the post reads.

Danish intern’s spice journey: In the video, Christensen, who completed an internship at the Consulate General of Denmark in Bengaluru, showed his first encounter with the city’s famous masala dosa.

He expressed his first reaction by showing that he found it too spicy at the beginning, as the crisp dosa, spicy potato filling, and chutneys took him by surprise.

The video then shifts to him reacting to the same food six months later, showing a very different reaction. Instead of struggling with the spice, Christensen confidently asks for his dosa to be made “extra spicy”.

He is seen ordering “One ghee pudi masala dosa. Make it extra spicy.”

The video also shows him struggling to eat the dosa with a knife and fork at first, but months later, he is seen comfortably eating it with his hands like the locals.

Not only did his taste buds change, but his comfort with the dish itself also grew. In the first part of the video, he was seen struggling to pronounce

“ masala dosa” and reacting to the spice with hesitation.

Six months later, however, he appeared far more confident ordering and even asking for his dosa to be made extra spicy.

