Denmark's 'shoot first, ask later' order to troops amid Donald Trump's Greenland threat

The Danish defence ministry has reportedly ordered its troops to prepare to "shoot first, ask questions later" in case the US tries to forcibly capture Greenland. The directive to Danish soldiers comes amid US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take over Greenland, a territory under Denmark's jurisdiction. The port and the mountain behind are reflected in a window in Nuuk, Greenland. (AFP/File)

Soldiers are ordered to shoot without any direct orders, in case attempts to invade Greenland are made, the Danish defence ministry told Berlingske, a local newspaper.

The directive is part of a Cold War-era rule from 1952, which reportedly mandates soldiers to “immediately take up the fight” against any foreign force. According to the rule, soldiers must act “without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war”, an Independent report said.

The rule has roots in the 1940 Nazi attack on Denmark, when German forces took control of Copenhagen, among other Danish cities. After Danish forces failed to tackle the invading army, the need for a bold directive was felt, which gave way to the ‘shoot first’ rule.

The order remains in place ever since.

Why does Trump want Greenland? Ever since the US has carried out strikes in the South American country of Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump has threatened many other places with similar actions. Greenland is one of them.

Trump believes the US needs Greenland for defence. Despite appeals from Danish and Greenland leaders to stop threatening to take control, Trump has reiterated his desire many times.

“I will say this about Greenland - we need Greenland from a national security standpoint. It’s very strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump recently said during a media interaction.

Denmark is a fellow NATO member nation and is currently in control of Greenland. When asked whether his priority was preserving the NATO military alliance or acquiring Greenland, Trump told the New York Times: "It may be a choice."

Trump aides meet Denmark, Greenland envoys Amid Trump and his administration's growing calls for taking control of Greenland, some of the President's close aides met envoys from Denmark and Greenland on Thursday. Denmark's Ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen and Jacob Isbosethsen, Greenland’s chief representative to Washington, met with officials at the White House National Security Council, news agency Reuters reported.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio is also expected to meet some officials from Denmark over the issue.

Greenland has always objected to Trump's desire of seeking control. The prime minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, recently condemned Trump's ‘we need Greenland’ calls and said that linking the case to Venezuela and military intervention was “disrespectful”.