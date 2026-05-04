Dietitian ranks popular sweeteners on a scale of 1 to 10: Stevia, monk fruit to honey, brown sugar, jaggery, dates

In an era where 'sugar-free' labels dominate grocery aisles, dietitian Shweta J Panchal is pulling back the curtain on what we use to sweeten our food. In an Instagram post shared on April 24, Shweta ranked popular sweeteners on a scale of 1 to 10, offering a breakdown based on glycemic impact, nutritional value, and clinical experience. Also read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist highlights the risk of using artificial sweeteners, shares what to use instead Shweta J Panchal says that many 'natural' sweeteners like brown and coconut sugar are no better than white sugar. (Freepik)

Her message was clear: marketing often masks the physiological reality of these ingredients. "We live in a world where sugar is the villain, artificial sweeteners are the hero, and nobody is telling you the full truth about either," Shweta wrote in her caption.

The rankings Shweta's ratings focused on how these substances affect the body, particularly for those managing blood sugar. Here is how the most common sweeteners stacked up:

⦿ Monk fruit 8 to 9 /10. This is Shweta's top recommendation, especially for diabetics looking to avoid insulin spikes.

⦿ Dates: 7 to 8 /10: Highly recommended by her due to fibre content and a favourable glycemic index.

⦿ Honey 7 /10: Shweta praises it for antimicrobial properties and gut health benefits.

⦿ Jaggery 5 /10: According to her, this is a slightly better mineral content than white sugar, but still processed by the body as sugar.

⦿ Stevia 5 /10: A middle-of-the-road plant-based option.

⦿ White sugar 3 /10: The primary issue is the high quantity consumed in modern diets, per Shweta.

⦿ Brown sugar 3 /10: She describes it as 'the same as sugar' despite the healthier image.

⦿ Coconut sugar 3 /10: Shweta dismisses it as a marketing 'health halo', says it functions like standard sugar.

⦿ Artificial sweeteners: The lowest possible grade; Shweta advises avoiding these entirely.