Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh serve glam winter outfit inspiration in brown jackets at Blade Runner 2099 premiere in Los Angeles
Hunter Schafer brought rock-chic drama in a faux-fur jacket, leather corset, and sheer tights. Michelle Yeoh paired a textured rust jacket with flared jeans.
Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh pulled off glamorous looks at the Blade Runner 2099 premiere in Los Angeles. Both nailed sharp, sleek styling, making impeccable sartorial statements. Given the high-octane tone of the film's story, it was only fitting for the duo to step out in bold ensembles that match its dramatic energy. Let's take a look at each outfit.
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Hunter Schafer
Hunter looked fierce in a chocolate-brown ensemble. She wore a dark brown faux-fur jacket with a voluminous silhouette around the shoulders and arms. Underneath, she wore a fitted golden-brown leather corset top with ruching. Sheer black tights completed the outfit, while dazzling earrings and sharp eye makeup added to its uber-cool effect. The look exuded a rock-chic femme-fatale energy. The oversized fur jacket imparts old-Hollywood glam style too.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle wore a glamorous look that could also inspire your winter wardrobe. It is practical and easy to recreate with pieces you may already own. She paired high-waisted, dark-wash jeans with flared hems with a rust-brown jacket featuring textured, feather-like detailing. The fitted jacket added drama, while the jeans gave the ensemble a relaxed, retro feel. A glossy black clutch and statement rings completed her look.
Inspiration for you
For fashion takeaways, both looks offer great inspiration for winter OOTDs. Hunter's look is ideal for an evening when you want to turn heads at a party or event. Denim, leather, and faux fur can create great contrasts when styled together, while Michelle's look shows how a textured jacket can be paired effortlessly with denim.
About the movie
Blade Runner 2099 will be released on November 25 on Prime Video, with all episodes dropping on the same day. The limited series is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, so watching the previous film may help viewers better understand the story and its timeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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