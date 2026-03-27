Los Angeles, Hollywood star Ryan Gosling will headline the next feature film from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Ryan Gosling to lead new film for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors

Universal Pictures has set the untitled sci-fi action comedy for November 19, 2027, release with production set to begin in Los Angeles this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The casting deal closed just days after Gosling's latest blockbuster, Amazon MGM's "Project Hail Mary", surpassed box office expectations, grossing USD 100 million in North America and USD 155 million worldwide.

Plot details remain under wraps, though Kwan offered some details of the story during an interview with Collider on the sidelines of the South By Southwest festival.

"Fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart. Very existential. All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be," he said.

He added the film would reckon with a "complex" world, saying the duo's desire to "reconcile all those things and put them into one movie" had extended their timeline.

The film is the follow-up to "Everything Everywhere All at Once", the 2022 critical and commercial phenomenon that earned over USD 100 million at the box office and won seven Oscars including best picture, best director, best actor for Michelle Yeoh and best original screenplay.

Kwan and Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, made their feature debut with 2016's "Swiss Army Man", a fantasy comedy starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

The film marks Gosling's second major 2027 release, alongside "Star Wars: Starfighter", director Shawn Levy's spinoff in which the actor is also set to appear.

They will produce the movie along with their longtime producing partner Jonathan Wang through Playgrounds banner, which operates under an overall deal with Universal. PTI

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