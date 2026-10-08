For Crocs India’s ‘Feel It All’ campaign, cricketer and global brand ambassador KL Rahul explores a more playful approach to festive dressing. The campaign brings together different festive worlds and personalities, while featuring Crocs styles such as the “Ballet and Saturday Sandals”, paired with Jibbitz charms. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, KL Rahul spoke about experimenting with Crocs for festive occasions, his approach to balancing comfort and style, his go-to footwear while travelling and what cricket has taught him about individuality and self-expression. Here’s what we asked. KL Rahul on festive dressing and personal style: Why comfort and confidence matter as much as the outfit (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Crocs is known for everyday comfort, but this campaign brings the brand into a more festive and expressive space. What surprised you most about styling Crocs for the festive season? Rahul says: “I actually enjoyed experimenting with the looks because festive dressing usually comes with a certain idea of what you are expected to wear. What surprised me was how naturally the Crocs styles worked with the outfits without taking away from the overall look. The Jibbitz charms also make it easy to add a little bit of your own personality. I hadn’t really thought of styling Crocs for the festive season before this campaign, so that was a nice discovery.”

The campaign takes you through different festive worlds and introduces you to different personalities. Which part of this playful concept did you enjoy the most? He says: “I think the whole idea of moving through these different worlds was what made the experience fun. Every setting had a different energy and personality, so there was always something unexpected happening. Festivities are all about enjoying the moment and being around different kinds of people, and I think the campaign captures that quite well.”

The campaign explores the idea of celebrating the festive season your own way. What does “celebrating your own way” mean to you? For Rahul, celebrating in your own way is about moving away from expectations and focusing on what genuinely makes the occasion enjoyable.

He explains, "For me, it means not feeling like you have to follow a particular template. An ideal celebration is actually quite simple; it could involve being around family, good food, getting dressed up and having enough time to enjoy the moment without thinking about work or schedules. Everyone celebrates differently, and I think the best way is to do what feels natural to you and make the occasion enjoyable.”

How do you balance comfort and style when you're dressing for festive occasions? Is there one you prioritise more? The cricketer does not see comfort and style as competing priorities. Given his years of spending long hours in cricket and training gear, comfort has naturally become an important part of how he approaches clothing.

He replies: “I don't think you necessarily have to choose between the two. When you spend most of your life in cricket clothes and training gear, you naturally start appreciating things that are comfortable and true to one’s style. At the same time, I enjoy dressing up when there is an occasion for it. For me, the best outfit is one where you feel like yourself and don't have to think about it too much.”

The Ballet and Saturday Sandals are styled with statement Jibbitz™ charms in the campaign. How would you style Crocs for a festive celebration in your own wardrobe? When it comes to festive dressing, Rahul prefers a relatively clean look and uses footwear and accessories to add a personal touch.

He says: “My festive style is still quite simple, so I would probably keep the outfit clean and let the footwear add that extra personality. I like the idea of pairing a simple kurta or a more relaxed festive look with a pair of classic clogs and adding a few Jibbitz charms depending on the mood. It gives you a way to make the look your own without making it feel too overdone.”

Has being part of this campaign changed the way you look at Crocs or made you experiment with the brand differently? The campaign has also encouraged Rahul to look at the footwear beyond its usual casual association.

He says, "Definitely. I hadn't really considered styling Crocs with festive looks before this campaign. Seeing how naturally they worked with different outfits made me rethink how I could wear them, especially during occasions where you normally expect more traditional footwear. It has made me more open to experimenting with them beyond my usual casual looks.”

If you had to pick one festive outfit and one pair of Crocs to wear throughout the festive season, what would your combination look like? Keeping with his preference for understated festive dressing, Rahul says he would opt for a classic combination rather than an overly elaborate look.

He says: “I'd keep it classic: a well-fitting kurta with relaxed trousers and the Crocs’ Saturday Sandals, with a few Jibbitz charms to add some personality. I generally prefer clean silhouettes and things that don't feel too overdone, so that combination would feel festive without being too formal.”

Cricket demands a lot of discipline and routine. What’s one thing cricket has taught you about expressing yourself outside the game? Beyond fashion, Rahul believes his approach to personal expression has also been shaped by his career in cricket. The sport requires discipline, but he says individuality is equally important away from the field.

Rahul explains, "Cricket has taught me the importance of being comfortable with who you are. On the field, there’s a certain discipline and structure you follow, but off the field, it’s important to find your own identity and have the freedom to express yourself. Whether it’s the way you dress, the things you enjoy or how you spend your time, I think it’s about finding a balance between discipline and individuality.”

You spend so much time travelling and playing cricket. What’s your go-to footwear or comfort essential when you’re off the field? With travel and training taking up much of his schedule, comfort remains a key consideration for Rahul when he is away from the field.

He says, "When I'm travelling or off the field, I usually gravitate towards comfortable footwear, as I’m already spending so much time in training shoes during the season. Crocs have become a go-to for those more relaxed moments, whether I'm on vacation, at home, or just stepping out casually.”

If you had to give your fans one suggestion for balancing comfort, personal style and confidence, what would it be? For Rahul, there is no fixed formula for personal style. Instead, he believes confidence comes from choosing pieces that feel authentic to the person wearing them.

His advice: “Don't overthink it. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and what feels like you. Style is very personal, so I don't think one formula works for everyone. If you're comfortable in what you're wearing, that confidence usually comes through naturally.”