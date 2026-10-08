Want to make your meals more nutritious? Here's why gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab recommends adding peas to your daily diet

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, has highlighted the nutritional and health benefits of making peas a regular part of your diet . In an Instagram video shared on October 7, the gastroenterologist highlights, “If you want to improve your gut health and build a diet that helps lower your cancer risk, eat more peas.”

Nutrition can be full of surprises. Who would have thought that something as small and humble as peas could pack such a powerful nutritional punch? Packed with essential nutrients , this tiny green vegetable can support gut health, keep you feeling fuller for longer and may even be associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer . Here’s why adding a handful of peas to your daily meals could be a simple way to make your diet more nutritious.

Fibre and protein According to Dr Salhab, one cup of peas contains about 8.6g of protein and 8.8g of fibre. This combination can help keep you feeling fuller for longer, support satiety and promote better gut health.

He explains, “Peas are one of the easiest high-fibre, plant-protein foods you can keep in your freezer and throw into almost anything. That fibre helps feed your good gut bacteria, supports the gut microbiome, adds bulk to stool, and can help with constipation, bowel regularity, and easier poops. And because they give you both fibre and protein, peas can make meals more filling without making them complicated.”

Other nutrients Peas are also packed with antioxidants and a range of essential micronutrients, making them a nutritious addition to your daily diet and an easy way to boost the overall nutritional value of your meals. According to the gastroenterologist, “Peas are also packed with antioxidants and micronutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, vitamin A precursors, thiamin, iron, magnesium, potassium, and manganese.”

Easy to add in meals Peas are also incredibly versatile and easy to incorporate into everyday meals. Whether tossed into rice and pasta, stirred into soups or added to salads, they can bring a subtle sweetness, colour and an extra nutritional boost to almost any dish.

Dr Salhab notes, “Add frozen peas to rice, stir-fries, soups, pasta, grain bowls, curries, casseroles, or meal prep. They thaw quickly, they’re cheap, and they go with almost everything. Stir frozen peas into hot rice at the end of cooking, and it warms it in without any extra work. They're also inexpensive and come frozen. It adds more volume and makes them useful if you're trying to eat more filling, high-fibre meals.”

May prevent colon cancer Higher fibre intake is associated with a healthier gut microbiome and better colon health, which may also help lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Peas, with their naturally high fibre content, are one nutritious food that can support overall gut and colon health as part of a balanced diet.

Dr Salhab highlights, “Eating more fibre-rich plant foods like peas is also part of the type of diet associated with better colon health and lower colorectal cancer risk. Frozen peas might be one of the easiest gut-health foods you’re not using enough.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.