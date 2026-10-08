Looking for a wholesome and satisfying meal? Try this high-protein low-calorie pulled lamb pasta salad recipe
If you are looking for a satisfying snack that can also be enjoyed as a wholesome, balanced meal, this recipe is perfect for you!
Looking for a snack that is healthy, high in protein and filling enough to double as a meal? Building a balanced plate does not have to mean spending hours in the kitchen or following a complicated recipe. With the right combination of protein, vegetables, carbohydrates and healthy fats, you can put together a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.
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Graeme Tomlinson, a health coach, personal trainer, chef and author better known as The Fitness Chef, has shared a high-protein pulled lamb pasta salad recipe, with the quantities carefully tweaked to pack in more protein while keeping the calorie count lower. Loaded with tender pulled lamb, creamy tzatziki, salty feta, fresh herbs and crunchy vegetables, the colourful pasta salad makes for a satisfying and flavour-packed meal. In an Instagram video shared on October 6, the chef walks viewers through the full ingredients list and step-by-step process for preparation.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 150g uncooked pasta
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 15ml olive oil
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cucumber, chopped
- ½ red pepper, chopped
- 300g pulled lamb shoulder, preferably pre-cooked
- 12 Kalamata olives
- 75g tzatziki
- A handful of fresh dill, chopped
- A handful of fresh mint, chopped
- 75g feta, crumbled
Method
- Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook for six to eight minutes, or according to the packet instructions, until tender but still slightly firm. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool the pasta, then set aside.
- Transfer the cooled pasta to a large mixing bowl. Add the dried oregano, a pinch of salt and black pepper, and olive oil. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly.
- Add the sliced red onion, chopped cucumber and red pepper, followed by the pulled lamb and Kalamata olives. Add the tzatziki and gently mix everything together until well combined.
- Stir through the fresh dill and mint, reserving a little for garnish if desired. Crumble the feta over the top and give the salad a final gentle toss.
- Divide between two bowls, garnish with the remaining herbs and feta, and serve immediately.
Approx. nutrition per serving
- Calories: 577 kcal
- Protein: 42g
- Carbohydrates: 64g
- Fat: 17g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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