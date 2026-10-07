Did Kai Cenat offer Gorgeous Doll $200,000 after alleged twin pregnancy? Allegations explained

TikToker Gorgeous Doll has alleged that Kai Cenat offered her $200,000 after she became pregnant with twins during their alleged relationship in 2023. Gorgeous Doll has made unverified claims about Kai Cenat, alleging a $200,000 offer and later $150,000 payment after pregnancy. (Kai Cenat/Instagrtam, Gorgeous Doll/Instagaram)

She later claimed that Cenat asked to send $150,000 instead, which she said she accepted. Gorgeous Doll, whose name is Courtney, shared her account in a five-part TikTok series posted on October 4, 2026.

She said the money was connected to an abortion. Cenat has not publicly responded to the allegations, which have not been independently verified.

Gorgeous Doll claims Kai Cenat offered $200,000 Gorgeous Doll said she first connected with Kai Cenat in July 2023 and later met him for dinner at Nobu. She claimed they became close and that she later discovered she was pregnant with twins.

According to her account, she gave Cenat two choices after learning about the pregnancy. She said she could have the children, with Cenat buying her a house, paying $5,000 each month, providing a nanny and staying involved in their lives.

The second choice was an abortion. Gorgeous Doll said she asked for $100,000 for each child, bringing the amount to $200,000. She also said she initially wanted to have the twins.

“I'll pay the $200,000.” she claimed Cenat told her. She then said she replied, “Wow! Really?”

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Kai Cenat allegedly agreed to the abortion payment Gorgeous Doll said Cenat chose the second option after she presented the two choices. She also described how she viewed their relationship before the pregnancy, saying they became “pretty locked in.”

She claimed she saw a different side of Cenat away from his public image. However, the details about their relationship and pregnancy are based on her account and have not been independently confirmed.

The five-part TikTok series was titled “MY LORE The $200,000 Abortion The Kai Cenat TRUE Story.” Gorgeous Doll used the videos to explain her version of what happened between her and Cenat.

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Gorgeous Doll says Kai Cenat sent $150,000 Gorgeous Doll later claimed the full $200,000 was not sent. According to her, Cenat contacted her and asked if he could send $150,000 instead.

“Can I just send you $150,000?” she claimed he texted.

She said she agreed because the money was not the main issue for her. Gorgeous Doll claimed the payment reached her account about one or two days later.

She also said she dealt with much of the abortion process on her own and described the experience as emotionally difficult.

As of October 7, 2026, Kai Cenat has not publicly addressed these specific allegations. No independent evidence confirming the pregnancy, abortion or alleged payment has been made public, so the claims remain unverified.