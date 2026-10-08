CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded amid SIR protests

Amid protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has further upgraded his existing Z+ security cover, with more personnel now deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and for his personal security, HT has learnt. A street outside CEC’s residence in Delhi. (HT Photo)

The move appears to have been made after protesters staged a protest against the CEC’s houses in Delhi and Agra, according to officials aware of the matter.

A senior police officer said, “The protesters managed to trace his house. There was another protest outside his family’s house in Agra. We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house.”

The Indian Youth Congress confirmed they staged a protest near Kumar’s residence on September 27, demanding his resignation but were soon stopped by police and security personnel.

On Wednesday, in the New Moti Bagh colony where the CEC lives, one of the security staff, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the security had been increased because of the protests. “There were also some protesters who attempted entering New Moti Bagh colony and almost reached his house. We have upped paramilitary safety here.”

Delhi Police officials aware of the developments, without giving details, confirmed that Kumar had previously had Z+ security cover for sometime. This is the highest tier of civilian security that the government provides. Under it, according to a second senior police officer, the protectee has a security cover of more than 55 security officers, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the Delhi Police. Further, the protectee gets round the clock personal security officers (PSOs). The security is done in layers with watchers, guards, close protection team, and others security personnel on duty.

Police said all CECs get Z tier security.

A colony staff told HT, “We have never seen so much security here.”

Adding that there are police vans in the colony round the clock with commandos roam outside the house all the time, the staff said, “We are not used to this much security.”

Another colony staff member, who also asked not to be named, confirmed that the security had been increased once the protests started. “The guards do not question us, but any new guest or entrant is asked to produce IDs and state the purpose of entry. There’s also a bus outside the colony filled with paramilitary staff.”

Officials aware of the matter also said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has already increased its security inside the Nirvachan Sadan — the headquarters of the ECI office — on Ashoka Road in central Delhi.

Until last week, CISF teams were guarding the entry exit, perimeter, and providing the overall security of the building. “The number of CISF personnel within the complex has also increased substantially. Over the last few days, personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF, and Delhi police have already been posted outside the complex,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

The first senior office quoted above said, The ECI office is also guarded more not because of Kumar but due to the protests there everyday.”