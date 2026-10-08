Nana Patekar death updates: Veteran actor dies in Goa after cardiac arrest; Akshay Kumar pens calls him ‘one of a kind’
Nana Patekar death updates: The veteran actor passed away in Goa on Thursday morning after cardiac arrest. His son confirmed the news of the death. Tributes from Bollywood and beyond have started to pour in.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. • Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on October 8 • Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital....Read More
• Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful
• The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death
• A multiple National Award-winner, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation
• Tributes from Bollywood and beyond have begun to pour in for the veteran actor
• Details on his funeral and last rites are awaited
Nana Patekar death news: When Nana served in Kargil War
At the peak of his career in 1999, Nana briefly paused acting to serve with the Indian Army in the Kargil War. The actor sought special permission from the Defence Minister for it. Read in detail here
Nana Patekar death news: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Taking to Instagram Stories, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to Nana's death and wrote: “Such a terrible and tragic news especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy.”
Nana Patekar death news: Akshay Kumar remembers Welcome co-star
Nana Patekar death news: RGV mourns Nana's death
Nana Patekar death news: Cause of death
Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death
Nana Patekar death news: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar hails Nana
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”
Nana Patekar death news: WB CM sends condolences
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X: “Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach. Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul.”
Nana Patekar death news: ‘Actor par excellence’
Nana Patekar death news: Son confirms news to local media
Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on October 8 morning at his residence in Goa.
Nana Patekar death news: Khushbu Sundar mourns
Nana Patekar death news: Ritesh Deshmukh ‘shocked’
Actor and co-star Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X: “I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!”
Nana Patekar death news:Time of death
Doctors at a private hospital attempted to revive Nana for about 45 minutes, however they were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am