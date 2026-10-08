Why is Mia Goth divorcing Shia LaBeouf? Inside The Odyssey star's relationship with the American filmmaker

Mia Goth has officially taken the next legal step in ending her marriage to Shia LaBeouf, filing for divorce more than a year after the couple separated. Mia Goth submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (AFP)

The 32-year-old British actress submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Why is Mia Goth divorcing Shia LaBeouf? Court documents obtained by TMZ list “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and identify July 28, 2025, as the date of separation. Reports surrounding their separation indicate that the relationship had been facing problems for some time.

PEOPLE previously described Goth and LaBeouf’s relationship as “has always been complicated,” while an insider said Goth “encouraged” the actor to move out of their home.

According to TMZ, police were also called to the couple’s Los Angeles home several times before LaBeouf eventually relocated to New Orleans. Sources cited by the outlet claimed Goth wanted LaBeouf to seek rehabilitation.

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After the couple separated, LaBeouf moved from their Los Angeles home to New Orleans. He later faced legal trouble there after being arrested following an alleged altercation at a bar during Mardi Gras celebrations in February.

LaBeouf's legal troubles LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on Feb. 17 following the alleged incident and faced two counts of simple battery.

The following day, he was seen dancing on Bourbon Street with his jail-release paperwork in his mouth. He later posted “Free me,” on his X account.

In June, LaBeouf pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges connected to the incident. He was subsequently sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes.

His legal troubles came after the couple had already gone their separate ways, with LaBeouf settling into his new life in New Orleans.

Goth and LaBeouf's complicated relationship The Odyssey actress and LaBeouf first met while working on Nymphomaniac: Volume II, which marked Goth’s feature film debut, in 2012. Their relationship was on and off before they married in 2016.

The pair announced their divorce in 2018, but their relationship later appeared to have been rekindled after they were photographed wearing wedding rings in 2020. They went on to welcome their daughter, Isabel, in 2022.

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The couple eventually separated again in July 2025, with Goth later encouraging LaBeouf to move out, according to reports.

The Honey Boy writer-star has reportedly started a new relationship with Nicole Mumphrey.