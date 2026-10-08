Amazon layoffs hit India again as company cuts 1,000 jobs globally: report

Amazon has carried out a fresh round of layoffs affecting employees in India and other countries. This workforce reduction, impacting less than 1,000 employees, is part of CEO Andy Jassy’s larger plan to cut costs and reduce corporate bureaucracy. Amazon has eliminated "a small number of roles" (REUTERS)

On Tuesday, a group of employees began posting on the internal Slack channel that they had received the axe. The messages, seen by Business Insider, suggest that the latest round of layoffs has impacted employees in customer service, marketplace support, and engineering in India and the UK.

(Also read: Amazon layoffs 2026: What's behind the decision to fire thousands? Who is affected?)

Amazon confirms layoffs An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the company cut “a small number” of roles on Tuesday, mainly in its Stores business.

"We're always looking at our team structures to ensure we're best set up to move fast as we innovate for customers," the spokesperson said. "We've adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities. As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition."

The Stores unit oversees the main e-commerce website.

Amazon’s workforce reduction A person familiar with the matter told Business Insider that less than 1,000 employees have been affected by the workforce reduction.

This, however, is only a small part of the number of employees that have been laid off by Amazon over the last few years. In January 2023, Amazon carried out its largest historical layoff round, eliminating over 18,000 corporate roles globally. Then, a larger round ⁠of 30,000 job cuts that began last year continued into ​January 2026.

(Also read: Amazon cutting 16,000 jobs in latest layoff round, employees from India among those hit: Report)

In addition to the major broad-scale waves, Amazon carried out at least a dozen targeted reductions across specific business units since 2023.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, said in a Fox News interview aired Wednesday, ​that continued job cuts have been necessary because the ​company overhired ⁠during the pandemic. "People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way," he ⁠said when ​asked about the 30,000 jobs lost in ​the previous round.

(With inputs from Reuters)