Why is the plague doctor hijacking your social media feed? All about the 17th-century ominous figure and its origins
The 17th-century plague doctor outfit is trending in reels, as users turn its eerie look into dark humour amid fears of a possible plague outbreak in Siberia.
The death of a young woman who worked at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute in southeastern Siberia, Russia, has sparked fears of a pneumonic plague outbreak. Her death reportedly involved an incident with a live bacterium. Following the incident at the laboratory, nearly 200 people were reportedly placed in isolation. As reports of a possible leak circulated, netizens responded with their characteristic sardonic humour, with the classic plague doctor costume also making a comeback online.
ALSO READ: Russia pushes back against reports of possible 2nd case amid plague outbreak fears
How did Netizens respond?
The 17th-century plague doctor costume has flooded social media feeds, with Gen Z putting a sarcastic spin on its uncanny appearance. Historically worn by physicians treating plague patients in Europe, the eerie but historicoutfit is now making a comeback in reels, as users turn fears of a possible outbreak into dark humour.
Netizens drew comparisons between a person in the white PPE suit worn by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and someone dressed in a plague doctor costume, using dark humour to contrast the two eras. Some called the costume ‘a new summer dress’ to rock. Other videos featured people dressing up in the eerie ensemble to ‘aura farm' and do trending dances.
What is the ‘plague doctor costume' ?
The classic costume worn by European plague doctors in the 17th century is making a comeback. While everyone is trying it on now, showing their style and swag, historically, it was worn only by physicians treating plague patients.
The costume includes the iconic mask with glass eyes, a large beak, a leather wide-brimmed hat, and a long coat or robe. Black gloves, sturdy boots, and a wooden walking cane complete the ensemble.
It may look like a scary Halloween costume. But there are actual valid reasons for the eerie attire doctors wore then.
Since the plague was highly contagious, doctors used to wear the costume to protect themselves from the airborne disease.
Let's break down each component of the costume one by one. The mask may appear over the top, but the disease was believed to have spread through ‘bad air’ known as miasma. Physicians filled the mask's beak with herbs, dried flowers, and other aromatic substances to block unpleasant smells and protect themselves from infection.
The garment included a robe made of wax and leathery material in order to shield against blood, cough, and fleas from dead bodies.
The wide-brimmed hat identified the wearer as a doctor. The cane was used to examine patients without direct contact.
But why did the plague doctor costume become associated with a foreboding sense of death? For some dying patients who lived in complete isolation, the doctors may seem to have been among the last people they saw, which could help explain the costume's sinister image.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.