Russia pushes back against reports of possible 2nd case amid plague outbreak fears

Russian authorities have said she did not die from plague, but have not yet publicly established what caused her illness. The case has drawn attention because of her work with dangerous pathogens and reports that another employee may have fallen ill.

A 28-year-old woman who worked at an anti-plague research institute in Irkutsk died last week after developing pneumonia.

Russia has pushed back against reports of a possible second reported plague case in Siberia, calling much of the media coverage “false information” as international health officials seek more details about the death of a laboratory worker.

How is the World Health Organization (WHO) involved in the situation regarding the plague in Russia?

How is the World Health Organization (WHO) involved in the situation regarding the plague in Russia?

Why is there international concern regarding the laboratory worker's death?

Why is there international concern regarding the laboratory worker's death?

What caused the death of the laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia?

What caused the death of the laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia?

The World Health Organization has asked Russia to provide more information, including details about the tests carried out on the woman and the possible second case.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation wanted Moscow to clarify media reports about another employee with pneumonia of unknown cause.

Russia, however, says there is no threat of an epidemic. Its health regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, said nearly 5,000 laboratory tests had found no dangerous pathogens among those checked. It also said no plague cases had been detected among people who had contact with the woman.

The conflicting reports have led to growing international attention, with the US, European Union and neighbouring Mongolia also seeking clarity.

What Russia says about the plague reports? Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to rely on unverified media reports. He said the “vast majority” of coverage about the situation was false and told people to follow statements from Rospotrebnadzor.

Also Read: Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

The health regulator said there was no epidemic risk and that precautionary measures were being scaled back. About 90% of people who had initially been placed under medical observation had completed the process without showing signs of an infectious disease.

Russia also said the laboratory worker had been vaccinated against the dangerous infections she worked with. However, authorities have not explained what caused the pneumonia that led to her death.

The US has also sought more information. President Donald Trump said he did not believe a bioweapon was involved, while saying he expected to learn more.

WHO asking Russia for more answers WHO officials said they still need more information before they can fully assess the situation. Tedros said Russia had been asked to verify reports of a second employee suffering from pneumonia of unknown cause.

WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said officials wanted to know which laboratory tests had been carried out and which pathogens had been checked. She also questioned how the woman died if plague was ruled out.

Also Read: Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation

The WHO has assessed the public health risk as low based on the information available, while saying its assessment could change if new evidence emerges.

Mongolia has also increased health checks at its border with Russia as a precaution. The European Union has called for timely and transparent information from Moscow.

At this stage, there is no confirmed second plague case in the information provided by Russian authorities or Reuters. The cause of the laboratory worker’s death also has not been publicly established.

With inputs from Reuters