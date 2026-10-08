Russia pushes back against reports of possible 2nd case amid plague outbreak fears
Russia rejects ‘false’ plague reports as WHO seeks answers over lab worker’s death and possible second case.
Russia has pushed back against reports of a possible second reported plague case in Siberia, calling much of the media coverage “false information” as international health officials seek more details about the death of a laboratory worker.
A 28-year-old woman who worked at an anti-plague research institute in Irkutsk died last week after developing pneumonia.
Russian authorities have said she did not die from plague, but have not yet publicly established what caused her illness. The case has drawn attention because of her work with dangerous pathogens and reports that another employee may have fallen ill.
Deep Dive
The World Health Organization has asked Russia to provide more information, including details about the tests carried out on the woman and the possible second case.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation wanted Moscow to clarify media reports about another employee with pneumonia of unknown cause.
Russia, however, says there is no threat of an epidemic. Its health regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, said nearly 5,000 laboratory tests had found no dangerous pathogens among those checked. It also said no plague cases had been detected among people who had contact with the woman.
The conflicting reports have led to growing international attention, with the US, European Union and neighbouring Mongolia also seeking clarity.
What Russia says about the plague reports?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to rely on unverified media reports. He said the “vast majority” of coverage about the situation was false and told people to follow statements from Rospotrebnadzor.
Also Read: Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic
The health regulator said there was no epidemic risk and that precautionary measures were being scaled back. About 90% of people who had initially been placed under medical observation had completed the process without showing signs of an infectious disease.
Russia also said the laboratory worker had been vaccinated against the dangerous infections she worked with. However, authorities have not explained what caused the pneumonia that led to her death.
The US has also sought more information. President Donald Trump said he did not believe a bioweapon was involved, while saying he expected to learn more.
WHO asking Russia for more answers
WHO officials said they still need more information before they can fully assess the situation. Tedros said Russia had been asked to verify reports of a second employee suffering from pneumonia of unknown cause.
WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said officials wanted to know which laboratory tests had been carried out and which pathogens had been checked. She also questioned how the woman died if plague was ruled out.
Also Read: Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation
The WHO has assessed the public health risk as low based on the information available, while saying its assessment could change if new evidence emerges.
Mongolia has also increased health checks at its border with Russia as a precaution. The European Union has called for timely and transparent information from Moscow.
At this stage, there is no confirmed second plague case in the information provided by Russian authorities or Reuters. The cause of the laboratory worker’s death also has not been publicly established.
With inputs from Reuters
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More