Is your knee trying to tell you something? Doctor warns this common injury could leave you limping for life

Our knees are one of the most important joints in the body as they are responsible for helping us walk, run, jump and even sit without any trouble. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aashish Arbat, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jehangir Multispeciality Hospitals in Pune, explained, “Inside your knees, certain tissues are strong and rope-like, called ligaments. These ligaments hold the bones of the knees together and also keep your joints stable.”

He revealed, “Sometimes, a sudden fall, twist, or sports injury can stretch your ligaments too much or even tear them. This is called a knee ligament injury. These injuries are more common in those individuals who do heavy workouts, play intense sports, or suddenly change direction while running.”

According to Dr Aashish Arbat, one can experience extreme pain, swelling and restricted mobility due to knee ligament injuries. He warned, “If overlooked or left untreated, they can lead to long-term issues like knee stability or joint weakness. Taking proper care and rest can help in healing these injuries and also prevent future issues.”

Types of knee ligament injuries

ACL Injury (Anterior Cruciate Ligament): This is the most common type of knee ligament injury, especially in those who play sports like football, basketball, or gymnastics. This type of injury usually happens when you suddenly stop, landing awkwardly from a jump, or change your direction quickly. People may often hear a "pop" sound, followed by swelling and pain. The knee may feel unstable or give way while walking.

PCL Injury (Posterior Cruciate Ligament): This particular type of ligament injury in the knee happens due to a strong force on the front of the knee, such as during a car accident or a fall. One must understand that PCL may not cause sharp pain right away, but it may worsen with time and cause trouble walking.

MCL Injury (Inner side ligament): This injury usually happens when your knee bends too much to the side. This can often happen during sports. Due to this, one may find it challenging to straighten or even bend their knees.

LCL Injury (Outer side ligament): Extreme pressure on the inside of the knee can negatively affect the outer part, causing LCL injury. The affected area might swell, and one might feel unsteady while walking or turning.

Dr Aashish Arbat shared, “Arthroscopic ligament repair will be advised to the patient which is a minimally invasive procedure to restore knee stability and improve range of motion. It helps to repair torn or damaged ligaments with the help of instruments and a camera to guide the repair inside the joint.”

He highlighted, “This procedure aids in quicker recovery, reduces joint stiffness, helps to maintain the natural movement and function of the knee joint, minimizes scarring, and blood loss, and lowers the risk of infection. Patients will be able to resume their daily routine with ease after the procedure.”

