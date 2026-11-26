My review of theese 5 face washes (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Having sensitive skin means I cannot pick up just any face wash from the skincare aisle. Some cleansers leave my skin feeling tight, while others can make it feel uncomfortable after washing. I prefer products that cleanse without stripping away too much moisture, especially when my skin feels dry or irritated. I also like exploring face washes that offer something extra, whether it is hydration, barrier support or gentle brightening. Recently, I shortlisted five options from Suroskie, Pilgrim, Simple, Re'equil and Nat Habit. Each has a different formulation, so I looked at what makes them interesting and what I would be careful about as someone with sensitive skin. Here is my breakdown.

If dullness and uneven-looking skin tone are among your concerns, the Pilgrim Vitamin C Brightening Gel Face Wash is worth exploring. It combines niacinamide, glutathione and Australian Kakadu plum, along with a vitamin C derivative called 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid. The formula also contains glycerin and panthenol, which help support hydration and skin comfort. It includes PHA and glycolic acid, which provide gentle exfoliating action. What I like: I like the combination of brightening ingredients in this face wash. The inclusion of glycerin and panthenol is another positive, as I prefer cleansers that do not leave my skin feeling excessively dry. What I don't like: The combination of exfoliating acids and fragrance makes me a little cautious about using it every day on sensitive skin. I would introduce it slowly and discontinue use if I notice redness or irritation. My verdict: An interesting option for dull-looking skin, but I would be careful about frequent use if my skin is feeling sensitive.

2 . Simple Barrier Repair+, Hydrating Cleanser, Face Wash, 150ml, for Dry and Sensitive Skin, with 11% Ceramide Boosters, Soap-Free, for Women Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This is one of the most interesting products in my shortlist because it focuses on something I consider important for sensitive skin: barrier care. The Simple Barrier Care Hydrating Cleanser contains 11% Pro-Ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Its formulation is designed to cleanse while supporting the skin's moisture barrier. It is also positioned as a pH-balanced and sulphate-free cleanser. What appeals to me is that it focuses on hydration rather than promising instant brightness or exfoliation. A cleanser that helps my skin feel comfortable after washing is something I would happily keep in my daily skincare routine. What I like: The pro-ceramide complex and hyaluronic acid make this a promising option for dry skin. I also appreciate its sensitive-skin positioning and sulphate-free formulation. What I don't like: If I am looking for a cleanser that provides a deep exfoliating or brightening effect, this may not be the most targeted choice. Its focus is primarily on cleansing and barrier support. My verdict: One of my strongest picks to consider for a simple, everyday cleansing routine, particularly when my skin feels dry or uncomfortable.

The Suroskie Rose Petals 2-in-1 Cleanser is an interesting pick for anyone who wants a cleanser that can also help remove makeup and sunscreen. Its formula features glycerin, rose petals, sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil, green tea oil, ginger extract and niacinamide. What makes this cleanser stand out is its oil-based cleansing approach. The combination of glycerin and plant-derived oils is designed to cleanse while helping maintain skin comfort. The brand also positions it as a makeup-removing and deep-cleansing product. What I like: The 2-in-1 concept is convenient, particularly on days when I wear sunscreen or makeup. Glycerin and the botanical oils are interesting additions for someone who prefers a cleansing formula that does not leave the skin feeling overly dry. What I don't like: The presence of several botanical extracts, including pineapple, papaya and yuzu, makes me cautious because sensitive skin can react differently to plant-based ingredients. I would patch-test it before using it regularly. My verdict: Worth considering for makeup removal, provided your skin tolerates its botanical-rich formulation.

The Re'equil Hydrating & Soothing Gentle Cleanser is designed for people who want a mild cleansing experience. It is a non-foaming formulation featuring glycerin, panthenol, beta-glucan and ceramide NP. What caught my attention is its fragrance-free, soap-free and sulphate-free formulation. Panthenol and beta-glucan are useful additions for a hydration-focused cleanser, while ceramide NP supports the skin barrier. What I like: I like its minimal, barrier-focused approach. The fragrance-free formulation is particularly appealing because I prefer avoiding unnecessary fragrance in products intended for sensitive skin. Its creamy, low-foam texture is another plus for people who dislike that tight feeling after washing. What I don't like: The non-foaming texture may not appeal to everyone. If I enjoy a rich lather and a squeaky-clean feeling, this cleanser might take some getting used to. My verdict: A promising everyday option for sensitive, dry and normal skin, especially when gentle cleansing is the priority.