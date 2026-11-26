Pathanamthitta , A digital grievance redressal system introduced by the Pathanamthitta district administration has emerged as a major support mechanism for Sabarimala pilgrims, with the Motor Vehicles Department resolving 452 of the 458 complaints received in the first nine days of the pilgrimage season. Sabari portal offers round-the-clock support to Sabarimala pilgrims more

The over two-month-long annual pilgrimage season commenced on November 17.

The Sabari portal, launched last year, has been expanded this season with a public grievance facility, allowing devotees to seek immediate assistance for vehicle breakdowns, accidents and other difficulties encountered during their pilgrimage.

Vehicle-related complaints account for the bulk of the grievances received so far. Of the 458 complaints, 444 concerned vehicle breakdowns, while 14 were related to accidents, officials said in a statement.

The complaints, received through the public grievance link on the portal, are routed to the Motor Vehicles Department's control room and cover roads stretching from Kumily to Pamba.

Explaining the system, Motor Vehicles Inspector M Premjith at the Elavunkal control room said pilgrims could submit their WhatsApp numbers, vehicle details, photographs of damaged parts and location information through the portal.

"Many pilgrims stranded on roads, particularly at odd hours, are unaware of their exact location. Once they register a complaint, we get their location and details of the vehicle and its problem, enabling us to arrange immediate assistance," he said.

The department coordinates with service personnel to reach stranded vehicles. If repairs are required, the expense has to be borne by the vehicle owner.

In cases where vehicles need to be moved using cranes, the necessary assistance is also arranged, Premjith said.

The facility has proved particularly useful for pilgrims arriving from other states, who may be unfamiliar with the local terrain and language.

Earlier, those facing vehicle breakdowns had to depend on local mechanics and often had to pay the amounts demanded by them.

The portal also provides a common platform for registering complaints about food, cleanliness and other facilities at Sabarimala, officials said.

A token number is sent to the complainant's WhatsApp number immediately after registration, while the status can be tracked through a WhatsApp chatbot.

Personnel from various departments, including police, Motor Vehicles, health and revenue, have been given login access to facilitate coordinated grievance redressal.

The platform has also automated administrative processes, including staff deployment at Sabarimala and the generation of duty certificates, which are sent to the concerned officials through WhatsApp.

In another pilgrim-friendly feature, the portal has been integrated with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation , allowing devotees to check bus schedules from Pamba to major destinations across the state.

It also ensures real-time communication of information on deaths reported at Sabarimala to the District Collector, Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate and other officials through automated emails.

The portal was jointly developed by Ajith Srinivas, Junior Superintendent of the Disaster Management Section at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate, and B Yagesh, Revenue Inspector at the Land Revenue Commissionerate, they said.

It provides real-time information on various aspects of Sabarimala, ranging from its history to details of sanitation workers deployed at the shrine.

The portal has recorded 20 lakh visits since the beginning of the current pilgrimage season, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.