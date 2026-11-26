Delhi Police files FIR over comedian’s remarks against Bihari women, Chhath Puja
The FIR was registered after a complaint against the stand-up comedy event.
Published on: Nov 26, 2026, 09:26:04 IST
PTI
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The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at south Delhi's Saket police station over an alleged objectionable video involving remarks against women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions associated with Chhath Puja.
The FIR was registered after a complaint against the stand-up comedy event.
The complaint alleged that objectionable remarks were made during a programme held at the Saket-based comedy club on October 24. The complainant has sought examination of video recordings, social media posts and other digital evidence.