Indian stock markets opened higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session's sharp rally, supported by foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices. File photo of stock information displayed outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg) more

The BSE Sensex was trading at 84,252.99 at 9:17 am, up 314.71 points or 0.37%. The NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,867.45, rising 48.20 points or 0.19%.

The opening gains came after benchmark indices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday. The Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, while the Nifty advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25.

IT stocks were among the strongest performers in early trade. Infosys gained 2.63%, HCL Technologies rose 2.07%, TCS advanced 1.87% and Tech Mahindra was up 1.48%.

Metal stocks also found buying interest, with Tata Steel rising 1.79%. HDFC Bank gained 1.28%, while Axis Bank advanced 0.94%. Titan, Sun Pharma, Eternal, BEL, NTPC and ITC were also trading marginally higher.

US tariffs will also be a focus for investors after the Donald Trump administration proposed levies on imports from 14 trading partners, including India, to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity.

The US will cap the tariff imposed on Indian imports at 17% if a trade deal is struck between New Delhi and Washington, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, adding that if no deal is reached, the tariff would rise to 25%.