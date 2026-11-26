Ride-hailing platform Uber has appointed former Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan as the president of Uber India and South Asia, the company said on Thursday. India is Uber's third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil. (Reuters/ Representational) more

His appointment will be effective from January 4, 2027.

Ranjan will report to Dom Taylor, Uber's regional general manager, Asia Pacific.

Before joining Uber, Ranjan was working as the CEO of Edtech firm Allen Online.

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Earlier, he spent eight years at Zomato, joining in 2017 and going on to become the CEO of its food ordering and delivery business.

His earlier leadership roles spanned Zomato Gold and sales.

‘Real scale and enduring strength’ "After a search spanning more than three months, we're delighted to welcome Rakesh to Uber. India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber's future," Taylor said.

India is Uber's third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil, and its second-largest by number of earners globally. Uber operates in more than 200 cities across India, with over two million monthly active drivers earning through the platform. The country is also home to Uber's largest technology centres outside the US, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, underscoring its role in both operating and building Uber's global business.