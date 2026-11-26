“We set a high bar for this role, and his experience running large consumer businesses in India, combined with his ambition for what comes next, stood out. India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber’s future.

Announcing the appointment, Dom Taylor said, “After a search spanning more than three months, we’re delighted to welcome Rakesh to Uber .

Ranjan, who is currently the chief executive officer of Allen Online, will take the helm as President, Uber India and South Asia, effective January 4, 2027. In this role, he will report to Dom Taylor, who is Vice President and Regional General Manager for Rides/Mobility in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Rakesh Ranjan will join Uber as President, Uber India and South Asia

Uber has appointed Rakesh Ranjan as its ‌President for India and South Asia. The position had been vacant since June 2026, when Prabhjeet Singh left Uber to take charge of OpenAI's India operations as managing director.

“Rakesh joins a business with real scale and enduring strength and he brings valuable experience to lead the next chapter of growth and innovation for our business in the region,” Taylor said.

Rakesh Ranjan’s journey from B-school to Uber Rakesh Ranjan is an engineering and management graduate who rose from consultant to CEO to President at Uber over two decades.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) in Delhi. He graduated from NSIT in 2006.

After graduating from NSIT with a BE degree in Electronics, he worked for three years as Manager, Investment Research at Evalueserve.

In 2009, Rajesh Ranjan joined the Indian School of Business (ISB) for a PGP, Finance, Marketing course. He was awarded a merit scholarship at ISB for being among the top 5% of his batch.

After graduating in 2010, he joined Diamond Management & Technology Consultants as a consultant, before the company was taken over by PwC.

Ranjan subsequently became a Senior Strategy Consultant at PwC. “Part of the founding team for strategy practice of PwC. Worked on assignments across - telecom infra, steel and industrial goods,” he revealed on LinkedIn.

He would later spend short tenures at CMS Info Systems in Mumbai and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Delhi.

From Zomato to Uber The bulk of Ranjan’s career was spent at Zomato, the food delivery aggregator founded by Deepinder Goyal.

After leaving BCG in May 2017, where he had been promoted from Consultant to Project Leader over three years, Rakesh Ranjan joined Zomato.

He started his career at Zomato in June 2017 as Global business Head - Zomato GOLD.

At Zomato, Rakesh Ranjan climbed the corporate ladder quickly. Within five months, he was elevated to Vice President, Food Delivery | Head Of Supply.

He spent three years in the position, before being promoted to Chief Sales Officer (CSO) - Food Delivery.

In 2021, he was appointed CEO of Hyperpure by Zomato, which is the company’s business-to-business (B2B) supply chain and kitchen-solutions platform.

In May 2023, he became the CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato. All in all, he spent nearly eight years at Zomato.

Last year in September, Rakesh Ranjan joined Allen Online as CEO. Allen Online is the ​digital arm of coaching institute ​Allen Career Institute.