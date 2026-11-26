The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final selection result for 414 Junior Analyst (Food) posts in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The commission has published selected candidates’ roll numbers and category-wise cut-offs online. The result lists roll numbers and category-wise cut-offs, while 18 selections remain provisional. Three Scheduled Tribe vacancies will be referred to the department; appointment dates have not yet been specified. (Pintuverma) more

The recruitment was advertised under notification number 04-Exam/2024 for 417 posts. The written main examination was held on February 16, 2025. After the examination, the commission completed eligibility checks and document verification before approving the final selection of 414 candidates.

Of those selected, 168 belong to the unreserved category, 87 to the Scheduled Castes, four to the Scheduled Tribes, 114 to the Other Backward Classes and 41 to the Economically Weaker Sections. The commission said horizontal reservation provisions were followed.

Four candidates were selected against eight posts reserved for dependants of freedom fighters. In the military personnel and ex-servicemen categories, four candidates were selected against 20 posts. The commission said no candidate was available in the outstanding sportspersons category, so the posts were filled by other candidates in merit order.

Against seven posts for Scheduled Tribe candidates, four were filled. The remaining three will be referred to the requisitioning department, according to the commission. It added that candidates selected under horizontal reservation were adjusted within their original categories.

The result includes 18 candidates on a provisional basis. Their final selection will depend on a decision by the commission or the requisitioning department. The result is also subject to court orders in special leave petitions, special appeals and writ petitions.

Junior Analysts (Food) are expected to support technical work involving food sample analysis and quality checks. Their appointment is expected to strengthen the department’s food safety work, including efforts to detect adulteration and protect consumer health. The release did not specify an appointment date.