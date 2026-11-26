For nearly three weeks, women from across Shillong have been sitting beside the statue of U Kiang Nangbah, opposite Civil Hospital, raising concerns over the city's water security and the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway. Their protest reflects anxieties about the future of Lum Shyllong, the hill associated with the city's identity and its natural heritage. The concerns deserve a hearing, but the debate also needs to be grounded in official records and verifiable information. Government records detail the route, clearances and mitigation measures, while questions about springs and water security persist. Transparent completion of remaining processes and environmental monitoring will be key to balancing tourism, jobs and heritage. more

The ropeway project, estimated to cost ₹151 crore, has faced opposition over its potential impact on forests, water sources and customary land rights. However, details presented by the state Tourism Department indicate that several claims circulating around the project require closer examination.

Project location and ecology According to the Tourism Department's briefing on October 22, the Lum Shyllong peak is 3.15 km from the proposed ropeway alignment. The 896-metre route has its upper station near the existing Shillong Peak viewpoint. The government has also stated that the towers fall outside the Umiew catchment and Mawphlang Dam area.

The project involves six tower bases, each measuring 12 by 12 metres, and two terminal stations. Forest Department permission covers the felling of 544 trees, rather than the 2,000 cited in some objections. The government also revised the design, raising tower heights from 25 metres to 40 metres to allow cabins to pass above the tree canopy.

In September 2023, 2.3257 hectares were handed over to the Forest Department for compensatory plantation. However, concerns about springs and water security remain relevant. Shillong's wider water crisis, including pressure on the Mawphlang reservoir and encroachment affecting streams, requires sustained attention beyond the ropeway debate.

Consultation and clearances The project record includes a public consultation held on September 27, 2022, attended by representatives of seven localities under the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun. The Dorbar signed a lease for 7,416.95 square metres in January 2023. All seven headmen issued a no-objection certificate in May 2026, followed by the Dorbar Myntri of Hima Mylliem in September 2026.

The Union environment ministry granted forest clearance on October 24, 2024. The Airports Authority, Air Force Station and Indian Army also issued no-objection certificates in 2023. A separate environmental clearance is not required following a central government notification of April 27, 2022, which removed ropeways from the relevant clearance category.

The project is being implemented by the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority, with ₹80.89 crore from the New Development Bank and ₹70.11 crore from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region under the PM-DevINE scheme. The government expects the project to generate more than 450 direct and indirect jobs.

The remaining customary and regulatory processes must be completed transparently. Wider public engagement, protection of springs and monitoring of compensatory plantations can help address concerns. The objective should be to balance access, employment and tourism with Shillong's environmental and cultural heritage.