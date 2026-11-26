Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance had failed even before the election results, accusing the two parties of trying to outmanoeuvre each other while discussing seat-sharing. Speaking at a private news channel’s summit in Lucknow, he said the parties were holding meetings on seat allocation even as candidates were being announced. “What could be a greater insult?” he asked, describing their relationship as a contest to give each other a setback. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

The CM said repeated electoral defeats showed that voters had rejected both parties. He contrasted their differences with the National Democratic Alliance, saying allies such as the Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party would contest together and that there was no dispute within the NDA.

The Chief Minister also asked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to Ram devotees during his visit to Ayodhya, referring to the firing on kar sevaks in the 1990s. He said the BJP’s support base comprised every nationalist citizen who believed in the Constitution and India’s heritage.

On governance, CM Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had moved from being seen as a “BIMARU” state before 2017 to becoming a growth engine for the national economy. He cited nearly 10 lakh government appointments, a near threefold rise in the state’s economy and per capita income, and an increase in the budget to more than three times its earlier size. He also listed 17 operational airports, including five international airports, and metro services in seven cities.

Adityanath said the state had received investment proposals worth about ₹50 lakh crore and that its defence manufacturing ecosystem now included BrahMos missile production, modern rifles and revolvers. He said the government was targeting 10.5 lakh government appointments by January 26, 2027, with nearly 9.75 lakh appointment letters already issued.

He defended the government’s law-and-order approach, saying action would continue against those who challenged the law. He also cited projects in semiconductors, data centres, drones and robotics as areas expected to support future investment.

The Congress-SP stance The Congress-SP alliance has meanwhile shown signs of strain over seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress leaders criticised the SP's announcement of five candidates while negotiations were underway, calling it premature. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, urged the Congress to focus on electoral 'winning equations' rather than seat numbers. With the Congress seeking around 130 seats against the SP's reported offer of 26, differences between the allies have provided ammunition to the BJP, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting the opposition's internal rivalry.

(With PTI inputs)