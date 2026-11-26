Aries : Ten of Pentacles Today highlights stability, family connections, and long-term security. You may feel encouraged by progress in your career, finances, or personal life. A conversation with loved ones could bring reassurance or valuable guidance. Focus on strengthening your foundations and appreciate the achievements that have come through consistent effort. Tarot Horoscope Today

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Express gratitude for three things that bring stability into your life.

Crystal: Green Jade

Taurus : Three of Cups Friendships, celebrations, and supportive connections may brighten your day. You could enjoy a pleasant reunion, receive an invitation, or find encouragement through teamwork. Allow yourself to step away from responsibilities and enjoy meaningful moments with others. Shared happiness can be a wonderful source of inspiration.

Lucky Colour: Coral Pink

Lucky Ritual: Send an uplifting message to a friend or loved one.

Crystal: Pink Opal

Gemini : Nine of Cups Today encourages you to appreciate your accomplishments and recognize the progress you have made. A personal wish or goal may feel closer, bringing satisfaction and renewed optimism. Enjoy the positive moments without placing unnecessary pressure on yourself. Gratitude and emotional balance can help you make the most of the day.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you are grateful for and one wish you hope to fulfill.

Crystal: Citrine

Cancer : Six of Wands Recognition and encouraging progress may lift your confidence today. Your efforts could receive appreciation, or you may feel proud of overcoming a recent challenge. Accept compliments graciously and acknowledge your achievements. This is an opportunity to build confidence while remaining supportive of those around you.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Ritual: Celebrate one recent achievement, however small it may seem.

Crystal: Sunstone

Leo : Death A meaningful transition may encourage you to release something that no longer supports your growth. You could reconsider an old habit, relationship dynamic, or personal expectation. Although change may feel uncomfortable, it can create space for new opportunities. Trust yourself to move forward without carrying unnecessary emotional weight.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down something you are ready to release and safely discard the paper.

Crystal: Labradorite

Virgo : The High Priestess Your intuition and powers of observation may be especially valuable today. A situation could require patience rather than immediate action. Take time to reflect before making important decisions, and avoid sharing sensitive information unnecessarily. Quiet moments may help you understand what truly deserves your attention.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence, focusing on your inner thoughts.

Crystal: Amethyst

Libra : The Fool Today encourages fresh experiences, curiosity, and the courage to begin again. You may feel inspired to explore an unfamiliar opportunity or approach a situation with a more optimistic outlook. Stay open to possibilities while keeping practical considerations in mind. A small step outside your comfort zone could bring renewed excitement.

Lucky Colour: Sunshine Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Try one new activity or take a different route during your day.

Crystal: Carnelian

Scorpio : Two of Wands Future planning and personal ambition take center stage today. You may feel ready to explore a new direction or reconsider how your current choices support your goals. Give yourself time to evaluate opportunities before committing. A thoughtful plan can help turn uncertainty into a clearer sense of purpose.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Write down one long-term goal and the first step toward achieving it.

Crystal: Tiger's Eye

Sagittarius : The Magician Your confidence, communication, and resourcefulness may help you make meaningful progress today. An idea that once seemed distant could become more practical when you recognize the skills already available to you. Focus on taking initiative rather than waiting for ideal circumstances. Your actions can help shape the opportunities ahead.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Set a clear intention and take one practical action toward it.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Capricorn : Eight of Wands A busy and fast-moving day may bring important messages, unexpected developments, or progress on delayed matters. Stay organized so that excitement doesn't lead to overlooked details. Your ability to respond efficiently could help you manage opportunities and responsibilities. Prioritize what matters most and maintain a steady focus.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Ritual: Create a short priority list before checking your messages or beginning work.

Crystal: Blue Apatite

Aquarius : The World Today highlights achievement, completion, and personal growth. You may finish an important task, reach a milestone, or recognize how much you have learned from recent experiences. Take pride in your progress while preparing for what comes next. Closing one chapter can create space for an exciting new direction.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue

Lucky Ritual: Reflect on one achievement and write down your next aspiration.

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli

Pisces : Ten of Wands Responsibilities may feel demanding today, making it important to manage your energy carefully. You could be carrying more than your fair share of work or emotional obligations. Avoid taking on unnecessary tasks and consider where support is available. Progress matters, but so does protecting your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Earthy Brown

Lucky Ritual: Clear one unnecessary task from your schedule and make time to rest.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)