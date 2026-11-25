Looking to improve indoor air quality? 5 air purifiers worth buying with up to 60% off
Amazon discounts of up to 60% make five air purifier models more accessible, with options for rooms ranging from 200 to 900 sq ft. Check all details inside.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home, 300m³/h CADR Cover 500sq.ft.| Aroma Function I Real-Time AQI Display | Auto & Sleep Mode | Timer| H13 True HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Incense Smoke, PM2.5View Details
₹9,998
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355|True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Tech|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification |Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|2 Years of Warranty|Low Filter CostsView Details
₹10,999
Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom by Hero Group | Up to 200 Sq.Ft. | True HEPA H13 | Removes Dust, Allergens, Smoke & PM2.5 | 130 m³/h CADR |3-Stage Filtration |Sleep Mode |Child Lock | Compact DesignView Details
₹4,990
HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage True HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% of Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Viruses & PM2.5 | 300 m³/h CADR Cover 900sq.ft.|Real-Time AQI Display | Auto & Sleep Mode | 12-H TimerView Details
₹12,999
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens White - Air Touch V2View Details
₹9,148
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Indoor air quality has become a cause of concern for everyone these days. With dust, pollution from construction, vehicular emissions and smog affecting the air we breathe, having an air purifier has become more important than ever before. However, with electronic devices and appliances prices going up, getting an air purifier model that suits all your needs can become difficult, especially if you are going for a mid-range or a premium model. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of air purifiers right now, which makes a lot of feature-packed models more accessible.
That said, choosing an air purifier isn't as simple as looking at the discount or the brand name. The right model should match your room size, offer adequate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and offer an effective filtration system. In addition to this, buyers should also consider filter replacement costs, maintenance requirements and noise levels before finalizing a model.
To make your buying decision easier, I have shortlisted five air purifiers worth considering across different price segments and household requirements. Whether you need one for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, these deals offer an opportunity to compare popular models and their features before making a purchase.
Discounts on top air purifier models
|MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|₹24,999
|₹9,998
|Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355
|₹19,000
|₹10,999
|Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom
|₹9,990
|₹4,990
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|₹29,999
|₹12,999
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home
|₹15,999
|₹9,148
Best air purifiers with up to 60% discount on Amazon
1. HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home, 300m³/h CADR Cover 500sq.ft.| Aroma Function I Real-Time AQI Display | Auto & Sleep Mode | Timer| H13 True HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Incense Smoke, PM2.5
The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms and living spaces. It comes with a three-stage filtration system that is designed to tackle indoor pollutants. It combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine airborne particles and help reduce everyday odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 500 sq ft and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time AQI monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode and an aroma function for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Portable design
Reason to avoid
No app connectivity
2. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355|True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Tech|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification |Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|2 Years of Warranty|Low Filter Costs
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 features a sleek cylindrical design with Surround 360-degree Air Intake technology, which enables it to draw in polluted air from multiple directions. Its four-stage purification system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter and plasma filtration to tackle dust, allergens, odours and fine airborne particles. It is designed for rooms up to 480 sq ft, it offers a 355 m³/hr CADR, which makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Easy to use
Reason to avoid
Air quality indicator concerns
3. Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom by Hero Group | Up to 200 Sq.Ft. | True HEPA H13 | Removes Dust, Allergens, Smoke & PM2.5 | 130 m³/h CADR |3-Stage Filtration |Sleep Mode |Child Lock | Compact Design
The Qubo Neo Air Purifier features a compact, space-saving design that is intended for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, activated carbon layer and True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, pet dander, pollen and fine airborne particles while helping tackle household odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 200 sq ft, it is suited to personal spaces and smaller rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Value for money
Reason to avoid
No app connectivity
4. HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage True HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% of Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Viruses & PM2.5 | 300 m³/h CADR Cover 900sq.ft.|Real-Time AQI Display | Auto & Sleep Mode | 12-H Timer
The HIFRESH air purifier features a modern design with a front air inlet, wider dual-side air inlets and a 360-degree top air outlet to distribute purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon and cold catalyst to capture dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants while tackling odours. With a claimed coverage of up to 900 sq. ft. and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time air quality monitoring.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Good cooling performance
Reason to avoid
No app connectivity
5. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens White - Air Touch V2
The Honeywell Air Touch V2 features a compact, rectangular design with front and upward airflow technology to circulate purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to tackle dust, pollen, smoke, bacteria and odours. Designed for rooms up to 388 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 250 m³/h. The purifier also features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, Auto mode and a Sleep mode for quieter operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly effective
Easy to use
Reason to avoid
Replacement filters can be expensive
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.