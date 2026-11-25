Best air purifier models available at a discount on Amazon. (Amazon) more By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Indoor air quality has become a cause of concern for everyone these days. With dust, pollution from construction, vehicular emissions and smog affecting the air we breathe, having an air purifier has become more important than ever before. However, with electronic devices and appliances prices going up, getting an air purifier model that suits all your needs can become difficult, especially if you are going for a mid-range or a premium model. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of air purifiers right now, which makes a lot of feature-packed models more accessible.

That said, choosing an air purifier isn't as simple as looking at the discount or the brand name. The right model should match your room size, offer adequate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and offer an effective filtration system. In addition to this, buyers should also consider filter replacement costs, maintenance requirements and noise levels before finalizing a model.

To make your buying decision easier, I have shortlisted five air purifiers worth considering across different price segments and household requirements. Whether you need one for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, these deals offer an opportunity to compare popular models and their features before making a purchase.

Discounts on top air purifier models

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home ₹ 24,999 ₹ 9,998 Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 ₹ 19,000 ₹ 10,999 Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom ₹ 9,990 ₹ 4,990 HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home ₹ 29,999 ₹ 12,999 Honeywell Air Purifier for Home ₹ 15,999 ₹ 9,148