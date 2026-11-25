Drawing a red line in its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday rejected SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s offer of 26 seats and asserted that anything short of a triple-digit share would make an alliance meaningless. Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam. (FILE PHOTO) more

A day after the SP chief made the offer public on social media and declared five candidates, senior Congress leaders hit back, calling his statement “irresponsible” and warned that unilateral seat declarations could undermine the trust needed to sustain the alliance any further.

The party’s state working president Imran Masood said, “We are not beggars.”

Talking to Hindustan Times, UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said there was little point in an alliance if the Congress was offered fewer than 100 seats.

“There is no point in having less than triple digit seats. We want Akhilesh to be CM but we also want the Congress to grow in the state. They (SP) gave us 107 seats in the 2017 assembly polls and that is why we are discussing all the 403 assembly seats and not any other figure.” The SP and the Congress had allied for the 2017 polls, winning 47 and seven seats respectively as the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power with 312 seats of its own and 13 others going to its allies.

Gautam said, “The statement is not just irresponsible but seems to be instigating Congress leaders. They should have waited for some time before making any statement. There is no formula for 26 seats.”

Gautam said Uttar Pradesh is a collective fight for the alliance against the BJP.

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood too hit out at Akhilesh Yadav and said, “We were in the midst of discussions within the alliance. We never asked for 26 seats. We are not beggars. This move does not contribute to the goal of defeating the BJP.”

Gautam further said an atmosphere of ‘mutual trust’ is needed for alliance talks to go ahead. “How will talks go ahead if seats are declared in such a manner. We won’t leave these five seats in further discussions. Without mutual trust, how will discussions proceed and why should we discuss at all?”

“If this is the manner of declaring candidates in an alliance, why did we meet for hours?” Gautam asked.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party announced candidates for five seats, including Saharanpur ( Ashu Malik), Behat (Umar Ali Khan), Kairana (Nahid Hasan), Amroha (Mahboob Ali) and Lalitpur (Jyoti Lodhi). Among them four are held by the SP while Lalitpur is with the BJP.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had named former minister Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey as the party candidate for the Ayodhya Sadar assembly seat.

The Tuesday announcement for five seats came after two consecutive days of talks between the SP and the Congress, spanning about half-an-hour on the first day (Monday) and nearly three hours on the second day.

For his part, Imran Masood said the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on one hand and making electoral declarations on the other, which he said raised “questions about its intent”.

“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” Masood said.

“We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn’t even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars,” Masood told news agency ANI.

Masood also took a swipe at the SP chief without naming him. “On one hand, a long note is written on social media talking about alliance dharma, and on the other hand, candidates are declared unilaterally,” he said at a private news channel’s conclave.

On Tuesday evening, Akhilesh posted on X that the upcoming elections were a “historic opportunity” for the combine to join forces and defeat the BJP.

Behat and Saharanpur were reportedly among the seats in a probable list of 181 constituencies sought by the Congress, though neither side has confirmed the list. The Congress had earlier demanded that it should have a say in candidates for the seats in Saharanpur— the district from which Masood is the sitting MP.

“When you have made this declaration against me, I don’t understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us,” Masood said, according to PTI.

He added: “We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party.”