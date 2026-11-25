West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday declined to comment on his remarks a day earlier that former President Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to leave the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Mukherjee was a “departed soul”. Suvendu Adhikari said Pranab Mukherjee advised him to move ahead with the BJP, but refused to elaborate on his remarks, calling the former President a “departed soul”. (ANI) more

Adhikari, who is on a tour of north Bengal, attending the Raash Purnima celebrations at the Madan Mohan temple in Cooch Behar district on Wednesday.

A day earlier, at a media summit, Adhikari described the late Congress veteran as his “guardian” and said that Mukherjee was his political adviser and recalled visiting him at Rashtrapati Bhavan after he became President.

Mukherjee served as India’s 13th President from 2012 to 2017. He died in August 2020, a few months before Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the BJP in December that year.

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Adhikari, once a close aide of TMC founder and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, went on to defeat her in the Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district in the May 2021 assembly elections.

Recalling his conversation with Mukherjee, Adhikari said the former President had advised him to decide what he wanted to achieve in politics and suggested that the TMC had little to offer him.

“Pranab ji told me, ‘Think about what you want to do, If you want to remain an employee, stay here. If you want to move ahead on your own, stay with Modiji.’ Theirs was a single-man party, a single-woman party of bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew),” Adhikari said on Tuesday, indirectly referring to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

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He also recalled Mukherjee describing the TMC as a party run like a company, with Mamata Banerjee as its managing chairman and Abhishek as its managing director.

“It was like a company, with a managing chairman and a managing director,” Adhikari told the audience.

“I was there as well but I did not want to remain an employee. Hence, I left....He was my guardian and my adviser beyond politics. Every Indian respects Pranab Mukherjee,” he added.

Mukherjee, a senior Congress leader before becoming President, had drawn attention in 2018 when he visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur and addressed an event on nation and nationalism. During the visit, he described RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a “great son of Mother India”.