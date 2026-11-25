Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reportedly has a go-to interview question that can bring a job interview to an abrupt end if a candidate cannot answer it. The question focuses on how applicants continue learning and improving themselves. According to video game executive Bing Gordon, Jassy even checks his watch when candidates struggle to understand what he is asking. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on what he expects from candidates. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Andy Jassy's go-to interview question Gordon, a co-founder and former executive at video game company Electronic Arts (EA), shared the anecdote in a recent interview with Fortune. He also served on Amazon's board of directors from 2003 to 2017.

Recalling a dinner with Amazon executives, including Jassy before he became CEO, Gordon said the conversation turned to the questions they typically asked job candidates.

Gordon said his preferred questions were about what would make someone stay at a company for 20 years and who their business hero was. Jassy, however, had a different approach.

“Mine is: what's your strategy for constant learning?” Gordon recalled Jassy saying.

Gordon immediately listed the ways he continued to learn, including reading books and observing people. Jassy reportedly appreciated that he had an answer ready.

However, Gordon also recalled Jassy explaining how he reacted when candidates struggled to respond.

“As far as I'm concerned, the interview is now over, and I look at my watch and try to figure out how to get out of it,” Jassy reportedly said.

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Bing Gordon's advice for job seekers Gordon believes candidates should take a more active role in interviews instead of simply waiting for questions. He advises job seekers to ask the hiring manager about their favourite interview question and what they hope to learn from the answer.

He also suggests asking about the best performance the interviewer has witnessed in the role. This, Gordon believes, can help candidates understand the employer's expectations while showing that they have high standards.

He further recommends being thoroughly prepared, borrowing a rule from advertising executive David Ogilvy: “Know more about the client's business than anyone else in the room, including the client CEO.”

Gordon recently published Everybody Wins with Chloe Gordon. The book explores lessons from video games and Silicon Valley, including their applications to leadership and business.

Other unusual interview questions executives ask Jassy is not the only business leader with an unconventional approach to hiring. The same Fortune report highlighted questions used by executives at other companies.

IBM's Dave McCann asks candidates whether they think the world is experiencing an AI bubble. LinkedIn's Sue Duke asks how applicants would use the platform's data to make a meaningful difference to workers, businesses and the wider economy.

Lilika Beck of healthcare company Sonova asks candidates how they would explain the rules of tennis to a 10-year-old. The question is designed to assess their ability to simplify complex ideas and communicate clearly.