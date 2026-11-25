Mumbai, Amid drought, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh Below Poverty Line farmers in 33 districts who are not covered under the direct benefit transfer scheme for the next three months. Maharashtra cabinet approves free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh BPL farmers for three months more

The cabinet also sanctioned ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi River-linking Project in Nandurbar district.

Under the food security scheme, farmers below the poverty line not covered under the direct benefit transfer scheme will receive five kg of free foodgrains per person every month, comprising three kg of rice and two kg of wheat, according to a statement issued after the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The NTRLP envisages constructing six diversion barrages and is expected to provide irrigation benefits to around 26,526 hectares in the region. It will also generate 11.50 MW of electricity.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act to expedite attachment of properties of institutions involved in financial frauds.

A separate MPID tribunal will be established, with a provision to dispose of cases within 90 days.

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to introduce a Revenue Court Case Management System for quasi-judicial proceedings in the revenue department, according to the release.

The amendments will also provide for a "one district, one appeal" mechanism to expedite disposal of cases.

The cabinet also approved an increase in allowances under the Dr Panjanrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme for EBC students, socially and educationally backward classes and economically weaker sections pursuing undergraduate courses in health sciences.

The revised rates will cover food, accommodation and maintenance allowances.

The government also decided to provide financial empowerment facilities to teachers and non-teaching staff covered under the Shalarth system through NBFCs registered with the Reserve Bank.

The cabinet approved amendments to Sections 32 and 53 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act to bring uniformity in the rates of fees charged for adjudication and appeals. A bill to this effect will be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of the state legislature.

It also approved amendments to the Acts governing Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik, to bring uniformity in provisions relating to registrar appointments, statutes, finance and accounts committees, building construction committees, annual reports and accounts.

The cabinet cleared the draft Maharashtra Private Aided Schools Bill, 2026, paving the way for a comprehensive law governing private aided schools. The bill will be introduced in the legislature.

Amendments to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act, 1969, and the Maharashtra Private Security Guards Act, 1981, were also approved.

The cabinet further cleared a draft bill to amend the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, to exclude acupuncture as a system of treatment from its purview, the release said.

In another decision, librarians working in private-aided Ayurveda and Unani colleges will be granted revised pay scales in accordance with the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, on par with full-time librarians in government medical, dental and Ayurveda colleges.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015, and decided to place the amendment bill before the legislature.

It also sanctioned the allotment of government land to Mouda Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district for construction of its administrative building.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.