Best air purifiers to buy in India with HEPA filters. (Amazon) more By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Air quality degrades significantly in India during the winter months. This makes buying an air purifier more of a necessity. While buying an air purifier, it is easy to get caught up in popular specifications such as coverage area, CADR and number of filters. Beyond these factors, there is another detail that buyers must paying attention to before finalizing a specific model: the HEPA filter grade. Most buyers will encounter H13 and H14 filters, both of which are designed to capture tiny airborne particles. However, the difference in their filtration efficiency can make the choice a little more complicated.

An H13 HEPA filter is rated to capture at least 99.95% of particles at the most penetrating particle size (MPPS), while an H14 filter raises that figure to 99.995% under the EN 1822 standard. That sounds like a significant upgrade, but does it necessarily mean an H14-equipped air purifier will perform better in your living room or bedroom? Not always. Factors such as airflow, CADR, filter sealing and room size also play an important role in determining how effectively an air purifier cleans indoor air.

Here are five major differences between H13 and H14 HEPA filters that you need to know before buying an air purifier.

H13 and H14 HEPA filters: Top 5 differences Here are the top differences between HEPA H13 and HEPA H14 filters:

1. Filtration efficiency: The most important difference between H13 and H14 HEPA filters is their particle filtration efficiency. Both are classified under the EN 1822 standard, but H14 offers a higher level of filtration. While H13 HEPA filter offers a minimum filtration efficiency of 99.95%, the H14 HEPA filter offers a minimum filtration efficiency of 99.995%. Simply put, HEPA H14 filter captures more polluting particles compared to H13 filters.

2. Particle capture capability: Both filter grades are designed to capture fine airborne particles, but H14 has a better efficiency. H13 captures at least 99.95% of particles, while H14 captures at least 99.995% of particles. What this means is that H14 provides a higher level of particle filtration, which can be useful in environments that require stricter air cleanliness standards.

3. Airflow: Higher filtration efficiency does not automatically translate into better airflow. The filter's construction, media density, surface area and overall air purifier design influence how easily air passes through it. H13 generally offers a suitable balance between filtration efficiency and airflow, while H14 may require more restricted airflow. In addition to type of HEPA filter, also look for its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) rather than assuming that an H14 filter will clean your room faster.

4. Applications: H13 is commonly used in residential air purifiers, commercial air filtration systems and environments requiring high-efficiency particle removal. H14 HEPA filters, on the other hand, are used in applications with more stringent air cleanliness requirements, including certain cleanrooms, laboratories and specialised healthcare environments. Simply put, for most homes, an H13 filter can offer a high level of particle filtration.

5. Cost and overall value: The filter grade can influence the cost of an air purifier. An H13 HEPA filter can be a more economical option, while an H14 HEPA filter offers a more pricy alternative. Consider replacement filter price, availability, replacement frequency and long-term maintenance costs before zeroing down on the type of HEPA filter.

H13 vs H14 HEPA filter: Which one should you pick for an air purifier at home? For most households, an air purifier with an H13 HEPA filter should be sufficient to tackle common indoor pollutants such as dust, pollen, smoke and fine particulate matter.

- Choose an H13 HEPA filter if you want effective filtration for everyday household pollutants and you want more flexibility at home.

- Choose an H14 HEPA filter if you specifically need a higher level of particle filtration

Simply put, if you are buying an air purifier, H13 HEPA filter is sufficient.

Top features of the best air purifier in India

MODEL TYPE OF HEPA FILTER CADR COVERAGE AREA Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier H13 HEPA 600 m³/hour Up to 1,000 sq ft Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 H13 HEPA 355 m³/hour Up to 480 sq ft Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier H13 HEPA 380 m³/hour Up to 500 sq ft Honeywell Air Purifier for Home H13 HEPA 380 m³/hour Up to 589 sq ft HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home H13 HEPA 300 m³/hour Up to 500 sq ft