4K TV buying guide: 6 features that matter beyond screen resolution when choosing your next TV for home entertainment
A 4K TV offers more than high-resolution viewing. Know what to consider before selecting a model that suits your home entertainment needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹42,649
Onida 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 43UFDView Details
₹27,499
Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 30W Box Speakers | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L43MB-FPINView Details
₹29,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | Cricket Mode | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 43E75Q (Black)View Details
₹28,490
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2View Details
₹46,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
When buying a 4K TV, screen resolution is only one factor to consider. Display technology plays an important role in picture quality, with LED, QLED and OLED panels offering different viewing experiences. Check the refresh rate for smoother motion, particularly when watching sports or playing games. HDR support can also improve contrast, brightness and colour details.
Next, consider sound quality, as built-in speakers can vary across models. Check the smart TV operating system for app availability and ease of navigation. Finally, look at connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. These features can help you choose a television suited to your entertainment needs.
1. LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026
The LG 55-inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 and Nano Detail Enhancer help improve picture clarity, contrast and depth. The webOS 26 interface provides access to streaming services and personalised features. HDR10 Pro supports enhanced picture details, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve the audio experience. Multiple connectivity options support different entertainment devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
α7 AI Processor
webOS 26 interface
Reason to avoid
No 120Hz refresh rate
Magic Remote sold separately
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its 4K resolution, AI picture processing and Dolby Atmos support offer versatile home entertainment.
2. Onida 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 43UFD
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The Onida 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed visuals, while HDR support helps improve picture contrast and colour reproduction. The built-in Fire TV interface provides access to popular streaming applications and entertainment options. Dolby Audio enhances the listening experience, while multiple connectivity options allow users to connect external devices. Its smart features make it suitable for movies, shows and everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in Fire TV
4K Ultra HD resolution
Reason to avoid
No QLED display
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and Fire TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its 4K resolution, HDR10 support and built-in Fire TV offer convenient everyday entertainment.
3. Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 30W Box Speakers | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L43MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro QLED Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot display deliver detailed visuals with vibrant colours. HDR10+ support helps improve contrast, while Filmmaker Mode offers a more natural viewing experience. The built-in Fire TV interface provides access to popular streaming applications. Its 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS technologies add to the overall entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quantum Dot display
Built-in Fire TV
Reason to avoid
No Dolby Vision support
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture clarity, vibrant colours, sound output and convenient Fire TV interface.
Why choose this product?
Its QLED display, HDR10+ support and 30W speakers offer an engaging home entertainment experience.
4. Hisense 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | Cricket Mode | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 43E75Q (Black)
The Hisense 43-inch Hi-QLED Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Quantum Dot technology produces vibrant colours. HDR10+ support helps improve contrast and picture details. The VIDAA operating system provides access to popular streaming applications. Its 48W speaker system with Dolby Atmos enhances audio output, while Cricket Mode and dedicated gaming features add versatility for different entertainment preferences.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 48W speakers
Dedicated Cricket Mode
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
VIDAA app ecosystem
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture clarity, powerful speakers, colour reproduction and overall entertainment performance.
Why choose this product?
Its QLED display, 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support offer an engaging viewing experience.
5. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2
The Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 2 II Smart LED TV is designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the 4K X-Reality PRO processor enhances picture clarity. Google TV provides access to popular streaming applications and entertainment options. HDR support helps improve picture details, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies enhance the audio experience. Its multiple connectivity options make it suitable for different entertainment setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K X-Reality PRO
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
No variable refresh rate
Standard 50 Hz panel
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and Google TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support and Google TV offer a versatile home entertainment experience
6. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55UE85AHULXL
The Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its Crystal Processor 4K helps improve picture clarity, while 4K Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. HDR10+ support delivers improved contrast and picture details. The Tizen operating system provides access to streaming applications and smart features. Its 30W speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite offer an immersive audio experience, while Vision AI adds convenience to everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crystal Processor 4K
Seven-year OS upgrades
Reason to avoid
No Dolby Vision support
Single USB port
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and Tizen smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its 4K upscaling, HDR10+ support and 30W audio offer versatile everyday entertainment.
7. PHILIPS 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94
The Philips 43-inch 8100 Series QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday home entertainment. Its QLED display is designed to deliver vibrant colours, while support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG enhances compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps and recommendations together, with voice control through Google Assistant. Dolby Atmos audio adds a cinematic dimension to daily viewing, making this television suitable for films, shows and sports.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K QLED picture quality
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Native refresh rate unspecified
Peak brightness not listed
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its QLED display, Dolby Vision support and Google TV offer versatile home entertainment.
8. VW 109 cm (43 Inches) SmartChoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ2
The VW 43-inch SmartChoice Pro Series QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday entertainment. Its QLED panel supports a wide colour gamut and HDR formats to enhance picture details. The smart interface provides access to streaming applications, content recommendations and voice assistance. With Dolby Audio and powerful speakers, it is designed to complement films, shows and sports. Multiple connectivity options make it convenient to connect external devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K QLED display
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
No Dolby Vision support
Native refresh rate limited
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon lists a 4.0-star rating from 2,804 reviews; check recent feedback for detailed opinions.
Why choose this product?
Its QLED display, 50W audio and Google TV offer a feature-rich entertainment experience.
9. Acer 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43UDGGU2875BD
The Acer 43-inch Ultra I Series 4K Smart LED TV brings together high-resolution viewing and Google TV features for everyday entertainment. Its LED display supports HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, to enhance contrast and picture details in compatible content. Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps, personalised recommendations and voice assistance. Dolby Atmos audio adds depth to supported soundtracks, while multiple connectivity options let you connect external devices easily.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K Dolby Vision support
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate
HDMI 1.4 connectivity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and smart features.
Why choose this product?
Its 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and Google TV offer versatile everyday entertainment.
10. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 55T6D
The TCL 55-inch SmartChoice QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday home entertainment. Its QLED display and AiPQ picture processing are designed to enhance colour, contrast and clarity. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support improve compatible content, while Dolby Atmos audio adds depth to sound. Google TV brings streaming apps and voice assistance together, and Game Master features provide settings for a more responsive gaming experience at home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Vision and HDR10+
Google TV with Game Master
Reason to avoid
Limited 60Hz refresh rate
Single USB port
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and Google TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Its QLED display, HDR formats, Dolby Atmos and Game Master features support varied entertainment needs.
What does 4K mean on a TV?
4K refers to a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering four times the detail of Full HD.
Which is better, 4K or QLED TV?
They are different features: 4K describes resolution, while QLED describes display technology. A QLED TV can also offer 4K resolution.
Why are 4K TVs so cheap?
Lower manufacturing costs, wider availability, competition and affordable display technology have made 4K TVs more accessible to buyers.
Factors to keep in mind while buying 4K TV:
Screen size: Choose a screen size that suits your room dimensions and viewing distance.
Display technology: Compare LED, QLED and OLED panels based on picture quality, colour reproduction and budget.
HDR support: Check for formats such as HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and colour details.
Refresh rate: Consider a higher refresh rate for smoother sports viewing and gaming.
Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos.
Smart TV features: Look for an easy-to-use operating system with popular streaming apps.
Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options for connecting external devices.
Warranty: Review the warranty coverage and after-sales service before making a purchase.
3 best features of 4k TVs:
|Product
|Smart Features
|Connectivity Options
|Voice Assistance
|LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch Nano 4K TV
|webOS, AI features, voice control
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant, Alexa
|Onida 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV
|Fire TV, Alexa integration
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|Alexa
|Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch QLED TV
|Fire TV, Filmmaker Mode
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Alexa
|Hisense E75Q 43-inch Hi-QLED TV
|VIDAA OS, Cricket Mode
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|VIDAA Voice
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch 4K TV
|Google TV, Chromecast
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant
|Samsung Crystal UHD 55-inch 4K TV
|Tizen OS, Vision AI
|3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Bixby, Alexa
|Philips 8100 Series 43-inch QLED TV
|Google TV, Chromecast
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant
|VW SmartChoice Pro 43-inch QLED TV
|Google TV, Chromecast
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant
|Acer Ultra I Series 43-inch 4K TV
|Google TV, Chromecast
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant
|TCL T6D 55-inch QLED TV
|Google TV, Game Master
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Google Assistant
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